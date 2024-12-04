LSU flips five-star IOL Solomon Thomas from FSU

We talked about his all morning updating subscribers with up to the minute updates on the latest intel we were hearing from sources in our Signing Day Central thread and after being on the wrong side of so many flips recently, the LSU Tigers finally get one of their own as they successfully flip five-star IOL, Solomon Thomas, from Florida State.
The former Seminole commit ranks as the No. 24 overall player and No. 2 OG in the 2025 class. Thomas' commitment comes after the Seminoles had one of their worst seasons in program history, going 2-10 in the regular season.
Thomas has been on flip watch for a while. LSU and Florida were the two teams trending for the five-star, but after a late visit to Baton Rouge, the Tigers pulled ahead and finally won out on an 11th hour flip.
A couple weeks ago, LSU lost Rivals250 OG, Devin Harper, to Ole Miss. Now, Brad Davis replaces him with an ever higher rated prospect.
With LSU potentially losing four of their five OL starters this offseason, they can use all the offensive linemen they can get. Thomas might not start right away, but he certainly looks like one of the future starters on this Brad Davis offensive line.
