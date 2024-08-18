PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

LSU flips four-star CB Kade Phillips from Texas

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The LSU Tigers remain one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail. The Tigers recruiting class, which already ranks No. 2 in the country, has added eight commitments - which includes a five-star and four four-stars - in the last month.

After snagging three-star TE, Mike Tyler, yesterday, the Tigers came back and got a huge flip from four-star CB, Kade Phillips.

Phillips originally committed to Texas just over a month ago in July, but after a recent surge from Corey Raymond, Brian Kelly and the rest of the LSU staff, Phillips decided to flip his commitment to LSU.

The 6-foot-2 CB is from Missouri City, Texas, and ranks as the No. 27 cornerback in the class of 2025. He joins three-star Jhase Thomas, four-star CJ Jimcoily and five-star DJ Pickett as the four DBs in the Tigers 2025 class.

The flip moves LSU to 24 total commitments in the 2025 class, which matches Ohio State, who is ranked right above them and holds the top spot in 2025. The Tigers have three five-stars, 17 four-stars and four three-stars thus far.

It took a minute for Corey Raymond to get his feet back under him in the recruiting scene, but we've seen him work some magic with guys like Jhase Thomas, DJ Pickett and now Kade Phillips since the start of July.

