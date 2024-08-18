LSU flips four-star CB Kade Phillips from Texas
The LSU Tigers remain one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail. The Tigers recruiting class, which already ranks No. 2 in the country, has added eight commitments - which includes a five-star and four four-stars - in the last month.
After snagging three-star TE, Mike Tyler, yesterday, the Tigers came back and got a huge flip from four-star CB, Kade Phillips.
Phillips originally committed to Texas just over a month ago in July, but after a recent surge from Corey Raymond, Brian Kelly and the rest of the LSU staff, Phillips decided to flip his commitment to LSU.
The 6-foot-2 CB is from Missouri City, Texas, and ranks as the No. 27 cornerback in the class of 2025. He joins three-star Jhase Thomas, four-star CJ Jimcoily and five-star DJ Pickett as the four DBs in the Tigers 2025 class.
The flip moves LSU to 24 total commitments in the 2025 class, which matches Ohio State, who is ranked right above them and holds the top spot in 2025. The Tigers have three five-stars, 17 four-stars and four three-stars thus far.
It took a minute for Corey Raymond to get his feet back under him in the recruiting scene, but we've seen him work some magic with guys like Jhase Thomas, DJ Pickett and now Kade Phillips since the start of July.
