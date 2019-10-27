LSU flips four-star Tennessee commit BJ Ojulari
LSU continues to capitalize on its on-field success by luring top prospects on the recruiting trail.
Georgia four-star outside linebacker BJ Ojulari, who was once considered a Tiger lean before committing to Tennessee in August, announced that he was flipping his commitment from the Vols to the Tigers after an official visit this weekend.
The 6-3, 220-pound dynamic edge player took to Twitter to first announce his decommitment from Tennessee, which he shortly followed with a commitment announcement that he was joining LSU's 2020 class.
🐯💜 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/DGwZJucRdM— Bj Ojulari🇳🇬 (@Bj_O9) October 27, 2019
Ojularis is the high school teammate of recent LSU five-star tight end commitment Arik Gilbert, with both suiting up for the powerhouse Marietta High School program.
Dennis Johnson led Ojulari's recruitment throughout the process, with defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Dave Aranda assisting along the way.
Ojulari becomes the seventeenth four-star commitment for LSU in the 2020 class, along with four five-star commitments and a trio of three-star pledges, giving LSU a total of 24 verbal commitments in a 25-man class.
LSU overtook Clemson for the No. 1 ranking in the Rivals Team Rankings after Arik Gilbert's pledge, but Ojulari's commitment now gives them a 104 point lead and it does not look like Ed Orgeron and Co. are done, despite only having room for one more pledge at the current time.
Ojulari is expected to add to the thin LSU edge rusher room, along with Maryland four-star Demon Clowney.