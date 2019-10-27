LSU continues to capitalize on its on-field success by luring top prospects on the recruiting trail.

Georgia four-star outside linebacker BJ Ojulari, who was once considered a Tiger lean before committing to Tennessee in August, announced that he was flipping his commitment from the Vols to the Tigers after an official visit this weekend.

The 6-3, 220-pound dynamic edge player took to Twitter to first announce his decommitment from Tennessee, which he shortly followed with a commitment announcement that he was joining LSU's 2020 class.

