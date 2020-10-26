TigerDetails - LSU flips safety Matthew Langlois

It didn't take long for the flip to happen for Matthew Langlois.

The 6-1, 193-pound athlete was offered by LSU on Oct. 9 as Hurricane Delta was approaching Louisiana and less than three weeks later the 2021 safety announced his decision on Twitter to decommit from Kansas State and pledge to LSU.

"Ever since I was little they've always been my dream school and I went to games. I pictured myself playing in Tiger Stadium one day. A lot of my family went to college there and they're all fans. It's been a dream of mine and it finally happened and it was surreal, I guess," the Catholic-Pointe Coupee star recently told TigerDetails.

Langlois posted: "First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play football at the next level. I would like to thank Coach Klieman, Coach Klanderman, and the whole Kansas State staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity. After much thought and consideration, I will be de-committing from Kansas State and committing to LSU!"