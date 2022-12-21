LSU was working late until Tuesday night to land this Early Signing Period pledge.

Vanderbilt tight end commitment Ka'Morreun Pimpton flipped his commitment in favor of the Tigers Wednesday.

Pimpton will be the third 2023 tight end to sign with the Tigers, joining Mac Markway and Jackson McGohan. As it stands now, LSU only has one scholarship tight end on the roster: Mason Taylor.

LSU joined the race for the three-star in early October and had just enough time to make this one happen. Sources indicated to us that LSU was one of Pimpton's dream offers but he was very loyal to Vanderbilt for the longest time due to those relationships and their academics.

But once Pimpton took his official visit to Baton Rouge two weekends ago, that really helped propel the recruitment even further plus he was then visited by LSU coaches in-home as well.

Texas made a late run at him and he took and official last weekend but it was too late for the Longhorns. In the end, it came down to the Commodores and Tigers with LSU winning out.



Pimpton finished his senior season with 57 catches, 917 yards and 17 touchdowns, and was named co-MVP of District 3-6A in Texas.