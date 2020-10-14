TigerDetails - LSU-Florida postponement to Dec. 12 official, schools announce

The LSU-Florida matchup originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon has officially been postponed to Dec. 12, the universities announced Wednesday.

"Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes," LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said in a new release. "The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support.

"It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best."

The Gators paused all team activities Tuesday following, according to multiple reports, at least 19 positive tests for COVID-19.

Coach Dan Mullen confirmed Wednesday morning that the team received multiple positive tests Sunday as part of the conference's routine Sunday-Tuesday-Thursday testing schedule and seen more during increased daily testing since then.

"I don't want to speculate on where we're at right now," he said on the weekly SEC coaches' teleconference. "I think we're taking an abundance of caution. So we're pausing all of our activities until we get today's results back.

"We came in and tested early this morning. We're certainly hoping and everybody's working toward getting today's tests back before we conduct any team activity to make sure that we are keeping everyone safe."

As part of its COVID-19 protocol, the SEC requires a team to have at least 53 scholarship players available — of its typical 85-man roster — to play a game, including at least seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.

In addition to individuals who tested positive quarantining for at least 10 days, anyone to have been considered within "close contact" must isolate for 14 days.

The Tigers and Gators will joins this week's Missouri-Vanderbilt matchup as the SEC's first postponements of a season that has seen dozens nationally.

"Obviously, in 2020, it's what we're dealing with," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said earlier Wednesday. "I really think that the safety of the kids is the primary focus this week. So if it's safe for us to play, we're gonna play. And if the best thing is for us not to play, we shouldn't play."

Florida's and LSU's in-season bye weeks on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, respectively, did not align.

But the adjusted, conference-only schedule for this year included an open date for all teams Dec. 12 between the conclusion of the regular season and the SEC championship game.