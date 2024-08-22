PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

LSU Football Countdown: The 10th best LSU player of the 21st century

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The LSU Tigers begin their 2024 season in 10 days time, so to celebrate, we're going to countdown the top-10 LSU players of the 21st century. I wanted to make this an all-time list, but as a 22 year old, I feel I would probably do some of the older guys a disservice since I never saw them play.

Remember, this list is subjective and was incredibly hard to make. There will certainly be some disagreements about where a player is ranked or who should've made the list but didn't, and that's okay, feel free to debate with me in the forums.

With that said, let's hop right into our No. 10 player: Devin White

There were a ton of guys up for consideration for this spot that just missed out on the top-10. Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Tre' White and others all deserved recognition, but this is a loaded top-10 that was not easy to trim down.

Kicking us off at the No. 10 spot is Devin White, one of the best linebackers LSU has ever produced. The Louisiana native was a four-star recruit in the 2016 class and made the decision to stay home and play for the Tigers.

As a true freshman, White got some decent playing time, but was mainly a special teamer. He totaled 101 defensive snaps and finished the year with 14 tackles and one forced fumble. On special teams, White added on another 117 snaps and seven tackles.

After a solid start to his career, White was named one of the Tigers starting linebackers in 2017. He made his presence felt early, racking up five pressures, four tackles and three run stops in their opening game against BYU. He played well through the Tigers non-conference schedule, but really turned things up in conference play.

Through LSU's first five SEC games, White totaled 37 tackles, 14 pressures, three sacks and 20 run stops. He'd go on to finish the season with a career-high 123 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 37 pressures. His performance as a sophomore earned him Second-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC honors.

Heading into his junior season, there was a lot of pressure on White. He knew with another good year he could turn pro, but he was also expected to be the leader of the Tigers defense. Even with that pressure, White turned in another historic season, recording 115 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. His best performance came in his final regular season game. He recorded 17 tackles, five pressure and two sacks against Texas A&M in the 74-72 7OT game that will forever live in the minds of college football fans.

For his efforts as a junior, White won two defensive player of the weeks, the Butkus Award for best linebacker in the nation and was named to the First-Team All-American and First-Team All-SEC lists. A few months later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, and since then, no inside linebacker has been selected that high.

White was a once-in-a-generation type of linebacker. In his 38-game career, White racked up an impressive 286 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He's been one of the best to wear the purple and gold in the past 24 years, and the fact that he's No. 10 on this list shows you just how many elite players have come out of LSU this century.

