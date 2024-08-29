Coming in at No. 3 is none other then one of the most decorated players in LSU history, Glenn Dorsey.

As we prepare for the first full weekend of college football, we enter the top-three of our best LSU players of the 21st century. We've highlighted a linebacker, a running back, three receivers and two defensive backs, so it's about time we show some love to the big boys up front.

Glenn Dorsey came to LSU as a four-star recruit who ranked as the 47th best player in the 2004 class. He wasn't necessarily expected to play right away, but a strong offseason put him firmly in the DL rotation as a true freshman.

Dorsey appeared in 12 games with three starts in 2004. He totaled 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble. His first start came in the Tigers win over Mississippi State, where he recorded five tackles. It wasn't an incredible freshman year, but it gave him some much needed experience early in his career.

In 2005, Dorsey still didn't earn the starting role, but that's because he was behind two All-American DTs in Kyle Williams and Claude Wroten. He started one game and finished the year with 28 tackles, four TFLs and three sacks. Luckily for Dorsey, both Williams and Wroten graduated after the '05 season, which meant 2006 was finally his time to shine.

In his first year as a full-time starter, Dorsey went ballistic. He finished the season with 64 tackles, 8.5 TFLs and three sacks. He was named to the First-Team All-SEC and was named a First-Team All-American for his efforts.

Dorsey could've easily entered the NFL Draft after his stellar junior year, but he felt there was more on the table for him at LSU. He came to LSU the year after they won their second national title, and he wanted one for himself.

In 2007, Dorsey was the unquestioned leader of LSU's defense. Coming off an amazing junior season, it felt like it would be very tough for him to play better, and yet he did just that.

Dorsey started his senior season off hot, recording five tackles, two TFLs and one sack in the Tigers 45-0 win over Mississippi State. He had a six tackle performance against Virginia Tech before totaling three tackles, 1.5 TFLs and one sack against Middle Tennessee in week three. He once again wreaked havoc on South Carolina, where he finished with eight tackles, one TFL and one sack.

That incredible four-game stretch was just the beginning for Dorsey, who finished the regular season with 61 tackles, 11.5 TFLs and six sacks.

LSU went on to finish the regular season 10-2, but made the SEC Championship game. They faced a 9-3 Tennessee team and won on a pick-six in the fourth quarter. Despite having two losses, they were awarded a spot in the National Championship where they would face the then-11 and 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

As expected, Dorsey played a huge role in the natty, finishing with five tackles, one TFL, one sack and one forced fumble. The Tigers took a late 24-10 lead into halftime and then scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. They didn't ever look back after that and went on to win 38-24.

Dorsey went out a national champion and received countless postseason honors. He was named a consensus First-Team All-American and was awarded the Lombardi (best lineman), Outland (best interior lineman), Lott (best defensive player on and off the field) and the Nagurski (best defensive player) Awards.

Dorsey went on to be drafted fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. He played eight years in the NFL and finished his career with 321 tackles, seven sacks and four fumble recoveries.