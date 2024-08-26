PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

LSU Football Countdown: The 6th best LSU player of the 21st century

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The days continue to slowly tick away as we grow closer and closer to LSU's season opener against USC on September first. We are now six days away, and by now I'm sure you know that means we're honoring the sixth best LSU player of the 21st century: Josh Reed.

Advertisement

This might technically be cheating since he came to LSU in 1998, but he stayed for 2000 and 2001 so I'm counting it.

Reed was one of the original members of what is now WRU. Back before the Odell Beckham's, the Justin Jefferson's, the Ja'Marr Chase's and the Malik Nabers' of the world, there was Josh Reed.

Reed redshirted the 1998 season before getting his first playing time in 1999, but even then it wasn't all that much. He recorded just nine catches for 134 yards and ran the ball six times for 58 more, but it wasn't until 2000 that he really broke out.

As a sophomore, Reed came out the gates scorching hot. He caught five balls for 137 yards (24.7 average) and one touchdown in the Tigers season opener against Western Carolina. Next week, he'd follow that performance up with a 3-catch, 76-yard performance against Houston.

Once the Tigers hit SEC play, Reed did not slow down. They played eight SEC games that season, and in five of them Reed had over 100 yards. He'd finish his sophomore season with 65 catches for 1,127 yards (17.3 average) and 10 touchdowns. At the time, his 1,127 yards ranked second and his 65 receptions ranked third in program history. He also tied the program record for most 100-yard receiving games in a season with six.

If people didn't think he could get much better in 2001, they were quickly proven wrong. Reed came out of the gates even hotter than he did in 2000, posting six consecutive 100+ yard games. He was finally held under 100 yards against Ole Miss when he had three catches for 85 yards, but he bounced right back with a 19-catch, 293 yard game against Alabama as LSU won took down the Tide.

In his final four games, Reed totaled 30 catches for 549 yards and three scores, ending his junior season with 94 receptions for 1,740 yards and seven touchdowns. That year, Reed won the Biletnikoff (the first in program history) and was named to the First-Team All-SEC and First-Team All-American teams.

At the time, Reed virtually rewrote the LSU record book. His 1,740 yards were the most in program history by nearly 500 yards (2nd all-time now) and 94 catches ranked first all-time (2nd now). He also broke single-game LSU and SEC records for receptions (19) and yards (293).

Reed left LSU as the most prolific receiver in program history. He was the first LSU wideout to record 3,000+ career yards (3,001 to be exact), and that record held for nearly 25 years before it was broken by Malik Nabers this past season.

Reed turned pro after the 2001 season and was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 36th overall pick. Reed was never the same receiver he was at LSU, but had a solid eight-year career where he caught 311 passes for 3,575 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvbHN1LWZvb3RiYWxsLWNvdW50ZG93bi10aGUtNnRoLWJlc3QtbHN1LXBs YXllci1vZi10aGUtMjFzdC1jZW50dXJ5IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7 CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIp LCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQi KVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVy Z3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUg bGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20v Y3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3Jl KHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1n IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0y JmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsc3Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZsc3UtZm9vdGJhbGwtY291bnRkb3duLXRoZS02dGgtYmVzdC1s c3UtcGxheWVyLW9mLXRoZS0yMXN0LWNlbnR1cnkmYzU9MjE0MjAzNDUyNiZj dj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5k IGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=