One more day. That's all that's left before the LSU Tigers take the field against USC on Sunday night in Las Vegas. One day means we are down to our No. 1 player in our best LSU players of the 21st century list, and I don't think it'll be a surprise to anybody that Joe Burrow tops the rest of the pack.

Like our No. 2 player (Jayden Daniels), Joe Burrow also did not begin his career at LSU. He spent three seasons at Ohio State, where he attempted a total of 39 passes before transferring to the Bayou to join Coach Ed Orgeron at LSU.

Burrow was named the starter the year he transferred in, but it took him a little time to get acclimated. In his first seven starts, Burrow threw for over 200 yards just twice, and only completed over 60% of his passes once. Despite that, LSU was 6-1 and were looking pretty strong.

After finishing 9-3 in the regular season, the Tigers faced off with the undefeated UCF Knights in the Fiesta Bowl. UCF got out to a 7-3 lead, and Burrow dropped back to pass, but threw an interception. On the return, Burrow was running to make a play, but took a huge hit and was down on the field for a while on his hands and knees trying to catch his breath. Little did we know that was when the legend of Joe Burrow was born.

Burrow went on to throw for 394 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers took down the Knights, 40-32. LSU finished the season with 10 wins and Burrow was already looking forward to the 2019 season.

Heading into 2019, LSU was ranked sixth in the preseason AP Poll, falling behind Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. They opened their season with a bang, beating Georgia Southern 55-3 in a game where Burrow tossed five touchdown passes.

It was only week two, but the Tigers had a huge test ahead of them; they had to travel to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. In pregame warmups, Texas wore shirts claiming they were the real DBU, but then proceeded to let Burrow complete 31 of his 39 attempts for 471 yards and four touchdowns as LSU won a 45-38 ball game. Pretty funny, huh?

Over their next three games, LSU would whoop up on Northwestern State, Vanderbilt and Utah State. They won all of those games by 28+ points and Burrow threw for 1,115 yards and 13 touchdowns over that span.

Arguably Burrow's least prolific game of the season came in their sixth game against Florida. The Gators came to town looking to dethrone the 5-0 Tigers, but Burrow's 294 yards and three scores helped guide LSU to a 42-28 win over their bitter rivals. Kind of crazy when you're worst game is 294 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

LSU then took care of business against Auburn and Mississippi State to setup a huge matchup in Tuscaloosa against the 8-0 Crimson Tide. The Tigers came in ranked 2nd in the country while the Tide ranked 3rd. Prior to this game, it had been eight years since LSU had beat the Tide, but it looked like they had a chance to turn their fortunes around.

It was a tight game in the first quarter with the Tigers taking a 10-7 lead into the break, but the Tigers offense exploded in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to take a 33-13 lead into halftime. It looked like the game was all but over when the teams hit the locker room, but Bama's defense made some halftime adjustments and held LSU scoreless in the third quarter, which ended with LSU leading 33-20.

Bama got the fourth quarter started with a touchdown to cut the lead to six, but Burrow and Co. orchestrated a 12-play, 75-yard drive which ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire to make it 39-27.

Bama once again took a chunk out of their lead with a touchdown, but when they needed it most, LSU's offense delivered again with a 75-yard scoring drive which was once again capped off by a CEH rushing touchdown. The Tigers would win a thriller, 46-41 and Burrow threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

The Tigers breezed through the rest of the regular season, scoring 50+ points against Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M to finish the season 12-0. Of course, they made the SEC Championship game where they completely overwhelmed Georgia on both side of the ball, winning 37-10. In that game, Burrow had his "Heisman moment" where he evaded multiple future NFL pass rushers (Jordan Davis and Jordan Davis) and connected with Justin Jefferson on a 70-yard completion.

Despite being 13-0, the Tigers were second in the CFP poll for the last two weeks before the final poll, where the leapfrogged Ohio State for the top spot. They were awarded the one-seed, setting up a huge matchup with Oklahoma in the first round.

As I'm sure everyone reading this remembers, LSU absolutely dominated the Sooners. They got out to a 49-14 lead in the fist half, which was highlighted by four touchdown catches from Justin Jefferson. Burrow threw for 493 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 26 more yards and one more score. His eight total touchdowns still stands as a Peach Bowl record.

After their blowout win over Oklahoma, the Tigers moved on to the national championship, where they squared off against the Clemson Tigers. Surprisingly, LSU's offense got off to a very slow start. They punted on their first three drives, which allowed Clemson to take a 7-0 lead early. They finally got things going on their fourth drive when Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase streaking down the field for a 52-yard touchdown to tie it up.

Clemson struck back with a field goal and a touchdown before LSU could do anything, and all of a sudden it looked like the unbeatable Tigers were in some trouble. However, that didn't last long because Burrow and the LSU offense mounted three straight touchdown drives of 75, 87 and 95 yards to end the first half as they took a 28-17 lead into the break.

Coming out the half, LSU's offense looked human again, punting on their first two drives, but they were able to bounce back with another touchdown drive after Clemson scored and got a two-point conversion. From then on, there was only one more touchdown scored - of course by LSU - and the Tigers took home their fourth national championship in program history. Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in the win and was crowned offensive player of the game.

Burrow finished the 2019 season with a whopping 5,671 passing yards and 60 passing touchdowns while adding 368 yards and five more scores on the ground. He posted 6,000+ total yards and 60+ total touchdowns in just 15 games.

As you can imagine, Burrow raked in pretty much every award possible. He won the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award and was named a First-Team All-American and the AP National Player of the Year.

Burrow would go on to be the first overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and would lead them to a Super Bowl appearance in his first full year as the starter. He is now one of the highest paid quarterbacks in all of football, and he deserves every penny he's gotten.

Ohio State fans still try to claim him as their own, but Burrow has gone on record to say "I went to school at Ohio State, but I played football at LSU." Burrow still wear an LSU wristband to pretty much every game, so I think we know where his allegiance lies.