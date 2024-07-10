Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that the new EA College Football game is releasing next week. Over the past few weeks, EA have shown gameplay and announced different things about the game, but today, we got the news everybody has been waiting for: player ratings. As of the time I'm writing this, EA has only released the top-100 highest rated players in the game, and the LSU Tigers have four of them. I did a story predicting what each LSU players overall would be a couple months back, so let's see how I did.

Will Campbell

Of course, the highest rated LSU player in the game is none other than Will Campbell, who is tied for the highest overall of any player at a 96. He, Ollie Gordon and Will Johnson make up the top-three. I predicted Campbell would be one of the highest rated players in the game and thought he'd be a 97, but I'm actually very glad EA made the top players only a 96, so it gives them room for improvement throughout the year. If anyone deserved to be one of the highest rated players in the game, it's Will Campbell, so I think this rating is completely fair.

Harold Perkins

The second highest rated player on the Tigers roster is Harold Perkins, who comes in at a 92 overall. I predicted he'd be a 95 and would be the highest rated LB in the game. I was a little off on the overall, and he actually ended up as the fourth highest rated LB overall. I think as the year goes on and he plays in this new system that will utilize his strengths, his rating will only go up, and maybe one day he'll be the highest rated linebacker in the game.

Emery Jones

Emery Jones slides in as a 90 overall, which puts him as the 92nd highest rated player in the entire game. I predicted he'd be a 93, which I think is more fair to him than a 90, but he's tied with Arizona's Jonah Savaiinaea for the highest rated right tackle in the game, so it all works out in the end.



Mason Taylor