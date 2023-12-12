Over the last two years, Evangel Christian wide receiver Parker Fulghum felt he fell under the radar. He missed his freshman season due to injury, but the Class of 2024 wideout clawed his way through the last three years while not fitting the mold of a dominant receiver. “I put up big stats, but it’s Louisiana. It’s not Texas or California,” said Fulghum, who stands 6-foot-1, 190 pounds. “I’m also a white guy, so that kind of hurts me a little bit. And I wear glasses, so I kind of don’t fit the picture.” Getting back to the gridiron his sophomore year, Fulghum took off for 1,300 yards on 70 receptions, sneaking past defenders in man coverage with many teams putting him on the back burner of targets to heavily defend. By his junior season, he saw more teams bracketing him on defense, but not the top teams, as programs like Westgate still ran man. “I had two touchdowns and 140 yards on ‘em,” Fulghum said about playing against Westgate, a team that deployed former four-star safety Derek Williams. “And that’s my breakout game junior year.”

Last offseason, Fulghum turned the corner. He added seven or eight pounds of muscle and broke out 4.40 40-yard dash, according to the Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase in April. Fulghum received offers from Division-II programs before his first Division-I offers rolled in from Northwestern State, Nicholls State and Grambling State in his senior season. But where he stands in regard to his future is on the trail of being a walk-on for either LSU or Clemson. Fulghum received a preferred walk-on offer from LSU on Thursday. Head coach Brian Kelly and defensive line coach John Jancek visited Evangel Christian a day prior to Gabriel Reliford’s commitment announcement to the Tigers, making one last push at the in-state four-star. “(Kelly) had sent a coach up one game to watch me and nothing came out of it,” said Fulghum, who acknowledged a down performance. During the filming of an interview for “God. Family. Football.”, a docuseries about Evangel Christian football, Kelly called Fulghum into the office of Eagles head coach Denny Duron with an opportunity. “(Kelly) is like, ‘Look, I know you’re a legacy. We hadn’t really talked much, but we love Gabe. We love you. There are a few other players that we wish we could get, but it’s late,’” Fulghum said. “And he’s like, ‘You have a spot on our team anytime you want it.’”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQnJpYW5LZWxseT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCcmlhbktlbGx5PC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MU1VDb2FjaEphbmNlaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATFNVQ29hY2hKYW5jZWs8L2E+IEnigJltIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVj ZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIG15IHBhcmVudHPigJkgQWxtYSBNYXRlciwg TG91aXNpYW5hIFN0YXRlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dlYXV4VGlnZXJzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2VhdXhUaWdlcnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QExTVWZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vS3JhbWVySGFnYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEty YW1lckhhZ2FuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jl Y3J1aXRMb3Vpc2lhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdExv dWlzaWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvc2hC b290eTEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKb3NoQm9vdHkxMDwvYT48 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NhcmFGdWxnaHVtMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU2FyYUZ1bGdodW0xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0hhbmt0b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0hhbmt0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9yelRWVzg4aFBDIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnpUVlc4OGhQQzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXJrZXIgRnVsZ2h1bSAoQEZ1bGdodW1QYXJrZXIp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRnVsZ2h1bVBhcmtlci9z dGF0dXMvMTczMjkwNTMxMDM0NjQ0MDc1Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

An LSU legacy by way of both parents, Fulghum's father is Josh Booty, a former quarterback for the Tigers from 1999-2000. His mother, Sara Fulghum, was a Golden Girl for the football team during the same era. Booty holds connections to programs across the country. Former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow, an old SEC rival of Booty, is a senior offensive analyst for Clemson. Zow got Fulghum to a camp at Clemson this past summer, allowing the unrated wide receiver an opportunity to talk with head coach Dabo Swinney and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. “I love Clemson,” said Fulghum, who received a walk-on offer from Clemson on his recent visit. “I’m a devout Christian, and Coach Dabo is a huge Christian and being in that locker room and hearing all the stuff he says is awesome to me.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IEdhbWVkYXkgdmlzaXQgYW5kIHRhbGsgd2l0 aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX0dyaXNoYW0/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX0dyaXNoYW08L2E+IGFuZCBD b2FjaCBTd2lubmV5LCBJ4oCZbSBibGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gT2Zm ZXIgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NsZW1zb25G Qj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2xlbXNvbkZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUxMSU4/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNBTExJTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SZWNydWl0TG91aXNpYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJlY3J1aXRMb3Vpc2lhbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LcmFtZXJIYWdhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AS3JhbWVySGFnYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSm9zaEJvb3R5MTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvc2hC b290eTEwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vODdqOUxpeGlqaSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzg3ajlMaXhpamk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFy a2VyIEZ1bGdodW0gKEBGdWxnaHVtUGFya2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Z1bGdodW1QYXJrZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjYzNzM0MzEz Mzg1ODYyMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTksIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Clemson is roughly a day’s trip from Shreveport, while LSU is three hours. Fulghum will find his clearer picture of which school is right for him after his official visits to LSU in the first weekend of January and Clemson in the second weekend. Fulghum didn’t compete in the 7-on-7 circuit last offseason, giving his time to his high school baseball team as the shortstop and competing in track and field. He felt that this move may have hindered his chances of getting on the radar of Clemson and LSU earlier, though. “If I can go back, I would definitely change that,” Fulghum said. Fulghum is still looking to garner exposure, playing in the U.S. Army Bowl next week alongside LSU quarterback commit Colin Hurley. With this game taking up one of his upcoming weekends along with Christmas to follow, Fulghum pushed his official visits into January, closing the opportunity to enroll early at the school he commits to. “Early enrollment has never been a thing that’s been on my mind just because I hadn't been highly recruited,” Fulghum said.

