LSU Football meet the newcomers in freshmen introduction video
LSU Football introduced LSU fans to its 24 new freshmen on Tuesday in a video titled "What's it going to be like for our newcomers to play in Tiger Stadium for the first time? Hear from all 24 of them!"
The video features all 24 freshmen seated one at a time in the team's meeting room and has them introduce themselves and touch on what it will be liking suiting up for the Tigers.
What's it going to be like for our newcomers to play in Tiger Stadium for the first time? Hear from all 24 of them! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/Kb66aRaVPb— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 27, 2019