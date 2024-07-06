The College Football season is slowing creeping up on us, and it's about time to start placing your preseason futures on the LSU Tigers. As of today, there are odds on seven LSU games and their chances to make/win the SEC Championship and the National Title. So, with that said let's hop right into it.

Game-by-game odds

So far, DraftKings has betting lines for seven of the Tigers 2024 games, and the Tigers are favorited in all of them. Here's the full list of odds for each game:

LSU game-by-game betting odds Team Spread at USC LSU -6 vs Ole Miss LSU -2.5 at Arkansas LSU -9 at Texas A&M LSU -2 vs Alabama LSU -1 at Florida LSU -5.5 vs Oklahoma LSU -5

Make the SEC Championship Game

The Tigers currently have the fifth best odds to make the SEC Championship game, sitting at +400 odds, meaning a $100 dollar bet would net you $400. Despite being slight favorites over Alabama and Ole Miss, the Tigers actually have worse odds to make the SEC Championship than the Tide (+300) and the Rebels (+250). Georgia (-160) and Texas (-110) are the favorites.

Win the SEC Championship Game

Just like before, the Tigers have the fifth best odds to win the SEC Championship (+1000) according to DraftKings. They are behind Georgia (+200), Texas (+320), Ole Miss (+600) and Alabama (+800). There are no divisions this year, but it just shows how tough the West would've been with the addition of Texas.

Make the College Football Playoffs

DraftKings didn't have odds for making the new 12-team College Football Playoff, so we're briefly switching over to FanDuel for this section. The Tigers currently have the 10th best odds to make the CFP, sitting at +125. There's not a ton of value on this bet in my opinion, but I won't tell you to do with your money. Here's the top-10 teams and their current odds to make the CFP:

Odds to make CFP Team Odds Ohio State -650 Georgia -550 Oregon -280 Texas -230 Notre Dame -170 Penn State -145 Ole Miss -125 Michigan +115 Alabama +120 LSU +125

Win the National Championship

Finally, the Tigers have the seventh best odds to win the national title (+1600), despite having the 10th best odds to make the CFP. Here are the top-10 teams with the best odds to win it all in 2024: