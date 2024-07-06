Advertisement
ago football Edit

LSU Football preseason betting odds

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The College Football season is slowing creeping up on us, and it's about time to start placing your preseason futures on the LSU Tigers.

As of today, there are odds on seven LSU games and their chances to make/win the SEC Championship and the National Title. So, with that said let's hop right into it.

Game-by-game odds

So far, DraftKings has betting lines for seven of the Tigers 2024 games, and the Tigers are favorited in all of them. Here's the full list of odds for each game:

LSU game-by-game betting odds
Team Spread

at USC

LSU -6

vs Ole Miss

LSU -2.5

at Arkansas

LSU -9

at Texas A&M

LSU -2

vs Alabama

LSU -1

at Florida

LSU -5.5

vs Oklahoma

LSU -5

Make the SEC Championship Game

The Tigers currently have the fifth best odds to make the SEC Championship game, sitting at +400 odds, meaning a $100 dollar bet would net you $400. Despite being slight favorites over Alabama and Ole Miss, the Tigers actually have worse odds to make the SEC Championship than the Tide (+300) and the Rebels (+250).

Georgia (-160) and Texas (-110) are the favorites.

Win the SEC Championship Game

Just like before, the Tigers have the fifth best odds to win the SEC Championship (+1000) according to DraftKings. They are behind Georgia (+200), Texas (+320), Ole Miss (+600) and Alabama (+800). There are no divisions this year, but it just shows how tough the West would've been with the addition of Texas.

Make the College Football Playoffs

DraftKings didn't have odds for making the new 12-team College Football Playoff, so we're briefly switching over to FanDuel for this section.

The Tigers currently have the 10th best odds to make the CFP, sitting at +125. There's not a ton of value on this bet in my opinion, but I won't tell you to do with your money.

Here's the top-10 teams and their current odds to make the CFP:

Odds to make CFP
Team Odds

Ohio State

-650

Georgia

-550

Oregon

-280

Texas

-230

Notre Dame

-170

Penn State

-145

Ole Miss

-125

Michigan

+115

Alabama

+120

LSU

+125

Win the National Championship

Finally, the Tigers have the seventh best odds to win the national title (+1600), despite having the 10th best odds to make the CFP. Here are the top-10 teams with the best odds to win it all in 2024:

Odds to win the CFP
Team Odds

Georgia

+320

Ohio State

+400

Texas

+750

Oregon

+850

Alabama

+1400

Ole Miss

+1500

LSU

+1600

Penn State

+2200

Michigan

+2500

FSU

+2500
