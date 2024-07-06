LSU Football preseason betting odds
The College Football season is slowing creeping up on us, and it's about time to start placing your preseason futures on the LSU Tigers.
As of today, there are odds on seven LSU games and their chances to make/win the SEC Championship and the National Title. So, with that said let's hop right into it.
Game-by-game odds
So far, DraftKings has betting lines for seven of the Tigers 2024 games, and the Tigers are favorited in all of them. Here's the full list of odds for each game:
|Team
|Spread
|
at USC
|
LSU -6
|
vs Ole Miss
|
LSU -2.5
|
at Arkansas
|
LSU -9
|
at Texas A&M
|
LSU -2
|
vs Alabama
|
LSU -1
|
at Florida
|
LSU -5.5
|
vs Oklahoma
|
LSU -5
Make the SEC Championship Game
The Tigers currently have the fifth best odds to make the SEC Championship game, sitting at +400 odds, meaning a $100 dollar bet would net you $400. Despite being slight favorites over Alabama and Ole Miss, the Tigers actually have worse odds to make the SEC Championship than the Tide (+300) and the Rebels (+250).
Win the SEC Championship Game
Just like before, the Tigers have the fifth best odds to win the SEC Championship (+1000) according to DraftKings. They are behind Georgia (+200), Texas (+320), Ole Miss (+600) and Alabama (+800). There are no divisions this year, but it just shows how tough the West would've been with the addition of Texas.
Make the College Football Playoffs
DraftKings didn't have odds for making the new 12-team College Football Playoff, so we're briefly switching over to FanDuel for this section.
The Tigers currently have the 10th best odds to make the CFP, sitting at +125. There's not a ton of value on this bet in my opinion, but I won't tell you to do with your money.
Here's the top-10 teams and their current odds to make the CFP:
|Team
|Odds
|
Ohio State
|
-650
|
Georgia
|
-550
|
Oregon
|
-280
|
Texas
|
-230
|
Notre Dame
|
-170
|
Penn State
|
-145
|
Ole Miss
|
-125
|
Michigan
|
+115
|
Alabama
|
+120
|
LSU
|
+125
Win the National Championship
Finally, the Tigers have the seventh best odds to win the national title (+1600), despite having the 10th best odds to make the CFP. Here are the top-10 teams with the best odds to win it all in 2024:
|Team
|Odds
|
Georgia
|
+320
|
Ohio State
|
+400
|
Texas
|
+750
|
Oregon
|
+850
|
Alabama
|
+1400
|
Ole Miss
|
+1500
|
LSU
|
+1600
|
Penn State
|
+2200
|
Michigan
|
+2500
|
FSU
|
+2500