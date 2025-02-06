LSU football recruiting rankings after 2025 National Signing Day

LSU head coach Brian Kelly secured two five-star prospects — athlete DJ Pickett and running back Harlem Berry — out of 23 total commitments in his 2025 recruiting class, although notably losing No. 3 overall prospect Bryce Underwood in the process.

Berry, out of Metairie, La., is the No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2025 class, No. 14 overall talent and the only five-star prospect at his position, according to Rivals. Pickett, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound Florida standout, is one of three 2025 athlete’s with a five star distinction from Rivals, landing the top spot at his position and leading the program’s class at No. 13 overall.

The Tigers also flipped four-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas away from Florida State, a signing directly linked to former Seminoles offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

To Thomas’ delight, Atkins was announced as Brian Kelly’s new tight ends coach and run game coordinator Wednesday afternoon. “Ngl y’all messed up firing my coach,” the No. 2 overall 2025 guard previously wrote on X.