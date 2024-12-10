(Photo by Scott Clause)

The LSU Tigers wrapped up their 2024 regular season with a 37-17 win over Oklahoma just over a week ago. They still have one more game - the Texas Bowl versus Baylor on New Years Eve - but before we get to that, I thought we could identify this year's regular season award winners. We're going to look back at the Tigers MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and so much more. Here's this year's LSU Football regular season award show:

Most Valuable Player - Whit Weeks

(Photo by Stephen Lew)

We all know about Whit Week's rise to stardom this season. The Tigers star LB took over when Harold Perkins was ruled out for the season with a torn ACL and never looked back. The sophomore linebacker finished first in the SEC in solo tackles and third in total tackles while playing pretty sparingly the first few weeks of the year. He had some massive games, including an 18-tackle, one-sack, one-fumble performance against Ole Miss, which helped lead the Tigers to an improbable win. Weeks helped totally revamps this defense in Blake Baker's first year. Even though they lost Harold Perkins, the Tigers LB production didn't drop off one bit thanks to Weeks' play. LSU should consider themselves lucky that Weeks is only a sophomore or there's a good chance he wouldn't be coming back next season. Whit and West Weeks are both expected to return next year and their little brother Zach, a 2025 signee, will join them. It will be a really fun season for the Weeks family in 2025.

Offensive Player of the Year - Caden Durham

(Photo by Ken Ruinard)

This award came down to three guys: Caden Durham, Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson. If it weren't for the bad three-game stretch, Garrett Nussmeier would've also been a consideration, but you can argue that he cost LSU at least one game this year. I ended up giving the nod to Durham, because when he was playing well, he elevated the entire offense. As a true freshman, Durham totaled 940 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry and 9.5 yards per catch, and he did that while not playing the first few games and battling an injury for most of the season. Durham was the only LSU running back who could get much of anything going in the ground game. Josh Williams - LSU's second leading rusher - averaged 4.1 yards per carry. That's a full 1.4 yards less than Durham. There wasn't really one player who ran away with this award, but I think Durham was the most explosive and impactful player for this offense.

Defensive Player of the Year - Bradyn Swinson

(Photo by Michael Woods)

This certainly could've been Whit Weeks again, but I'm awarding this to Bradyn Swinson because he deserves recognition for the season he had. We saw this rise to stardom coming for Swinson. Last year he was arguably LSU's best defender, but just didn't see the field as much as he should've. This year though, he earned a starting spot and showed out, totaling 8.5 sacks, 55 pressures and 37 hurries, all of which led the team. He finished 1st in the SEC in pressures, 2nd in hurries and 5th in sacks. Swinson helped turn LSU's defensive line into one of the better pass rushing units in the conference. He'll likely earn some sort of postseason recognition from the conference, whether that be a First-Team or Second-Team selection. Swinson's final season of college football was a good one, and he will likely get a lot of attention from NFL scouts this offseason.

Rookie (Freshman) of the Year - Caden Durham

(Photo by Jaden Voisin)

I tried to find another freshman who stood out enough to give him this award because it's kind of lame to give another one to Durham, but he was just so much better than any of the other freshmen who played this season. We've already highlighted his achievements this year, so I'll save you some time, but just know he was special as a true freshman and has an incredibly bright future at LSU.

Most Improved Player - Aaron Anderson

(Photo by Matthew Hinton)

I think this is a fairly obvious award. Aaron Anderson went from someone who caught 12 balls for 59 yards in 2023 to the second leading receiver on the team and was easily the most consistent guy on the field. In his second season at LSU, Anderson got his chance to start because of an injury to Chris Hilton. The injury ended up being severe enough to sideline him for more than half of the year, and Anderson took advantage of that time. By the time Hilton was back, Anderson had cemented himself in the starting lineup. In 2024, Anderson caught 53 balls for 784 yards (14.8 average) and five touchdowns, all of which ranked second on the team. He caught 70% of his targets, had just three drops, led the team in yards after catch (386), led the team in yards per route run (2.22), led the team in missed tackles forced after the catch (15) and converted 36 first downs. Pretty special. With Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels gone, Anderson is set to be the Tigers WR1 in 2025 barring any big transfer portal additions. The kid has worked his butt off, and he deserves everything he's gotten.

Play of the Year - Game-tying TD against Ole Miss

(Photo by Scott Clause)