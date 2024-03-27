Advertisement
LSU Football: Results from LSU's Pro Day

Luke Hubbard
The LSU Tigers hosted their pro day on Wednesday, and NFL coaches and scouts came out in masses to get a glimpse of the next round of Tigers who are making their way to the NFL this season.

We saw head coaches from multiple teams such as the Saints, Raiders, Patriots and Giants make their way to Baton Rouge as the Tigers took the field at football ops for the final time.

LSU had 13 players workout on Wednesday, and here is every single result from LSU's 2024 Pro Day:

Jayden Daniels

Height: 6-foot-3 5/8

Weight: 210 pounds

Jayden Daniels did not participate in any of the drills outside of his positional workouts where he made some impressive throws across the middle, outside and numbers and deep downfield.

Malik Nabers

Height:6-foot 1/4

Weight: 199 pounds

Vertical Jump: 42 inches

Broad Jump: 10'9"

40-yard dash: 4.35, 4.40

3-cone: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Bench Press: 15 reps

Brian Thomas Jr.

Height: 6-foot-2 7/8

Weight: 209 pounds

Brian Thomas Jr. also did not participate in the pro day drills after working out at the NFL Combine. He was on the field for the throwing portion of the day and didn't have any obvious drops.

Mekhi Wingo

Height: 6-foot 1/8

Weight: 286 pounds

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard dash: DNP

20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds

Three cone: 7.33 seconds

Bench Press: 28 reps

Maason Smith

Height: 6-foot-4 3/4

Weight: 308 pounds

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard dash: DNP

20-yard shuttle: 4.64 seconds

Three cone: 7.68 seconds

Bench Press: 21 reps

Andre Sam

Height: 5-foot-11 1/2

Weight: 193 pounds

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard dash: 4.55, 4.53

20-yard shuttle: 4.25

Three cone: DNP

Bench Press: 14 reps

Charles Turner

Height: 6-foot-3 1/2

Weight: 309 pounds

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard dash: 5.55

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Three cone: DNP

Bench Press: 22 reps

Noah Cain

Height: 5-foot-10 1/8

Weight: 222 pounds

Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches

Broad Jump: 8'10"

40-yard dash: 4.70, 4.62

20-yard shuttle: 4.78 seconds

Three cone: 7.41 seconds

Bench Press: 23 reps

Greg Clayton Jr.

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 191 pounds

Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches

Broad Jump: 8'10"

40-yard dash: 4.91, 4.82

20-yard shuttle: 4.98 seconds

Three cone: 7.41 seconds

Bench Press: 14 reps

Jordan Jefferson

Height: 6-foot-2 5/8

Weight: 316 pounds

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard dash: 5.1

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Three cone: DNP

Bench Press: DNP

Ovie Oghoufo

Height: 6-foot-2 7/8

Weight: 248 pounds

Vertical Jump: 34 inches

Broad Jump: 9'11"

40-yard dash: 4.78, 4.65

20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds

Three cone: DNP

Bench Press: 20 reps

Omar Speights

Height: 6-foot 5/8

Weight: 225 pounds

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10'

40-yard dash:4.66, 4.62

20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds

Three cone: 7.06 seconds

Bench Press: 30 reps

Jay Bramblett

Height: 6-foot-1 1/4

Weight: 199 pounds

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: 9'4"

40-yard dash: DNP

20-yard shuttle: DNP

Three cone: DNP

Bench Press: DNP

