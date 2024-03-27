LSU Football: Results from LSU's Pro Day
The LSU Tigers hosted their pro day on Wednesday, and NFL coaches and scouts came out in masses to get a glimpse of the next round of Tigers who are making their way to the NFL this season.
We saw head coaches from multiple teams such as the Saints, Raiders, Patriots and Giants make their way to Baton Rouge as the Tigers took the field at football ops for the final time.
LSU had 13 players workout on Wednesday, and here is every single result from LSU's 2024 Pro Day:
Jayden Daniels
Height: 6-foot-3 5/8
Weight: 210 pounds
Jayden Daniels did not participate in any of the drills outside of his positional workouts where he made some impressive throws across the middle, outside and numbers and deep downfield.
Malik Nabers
Height:6-foot 1/4
Weight: 199 pounds
Vertical Jump: 42 inches
Broad Jump: 10'9"
40-yard dash: 4.35, 4.40
3-cone: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Bench Press: 15 reps
Brian Thomas Jr.
Height: 6-foot-2 7/8
Weight: 209 pounds
Brian Thomas Jr. also did not participate in the pro day drills after working out at the NFL Combine. He was on the field for the throwing portion of the day and didn't have any obvious drops.
Mekhi Wingo
Height: 6-foot 1/8
Weight: 286 pounds
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard dash: DNP
20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds
Three cone: 7.33 seconds
Bench Press: 28 reps
Maason Smith
Height: 6-foot-4 3/4
Weight: 308 pounds
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard dash: DNP
20-yard shuttle: 4.64 seconds
Three cone: 7.68 seconds
Bench Press: 21 reps
Andre Sam
Height: 5-foot-11 1/2
Weight: 193 pounds
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard dash: 4.55, 4.53
20-yard shuttle: 4.25
Three cone: DNP
Bench Press: 14 reps
Charles Turner
Height: 6-foot-3 1/2
Weight: 309 pounds
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard dash: 5.55
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Three cone: DNP
Bench Press: 22 reps
Noah Cain
Height: 5-foot-10 1/8
Weight: 222 pounds
Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches
Broad Jump: 8'10"
40-yard dash: 4.70, 4.62
20-yard shuttle: 4.78 seconds
Three cone: 7.41 seconds
Bench Press: 23 reps
Greg Clayton Jr.
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 191 pounds
Vertical Jump: 29.5 inches
Broad Jump: 8'10"
40-yard dash: 4.91, 4.82
20-yard shuttle: 4.98 seconds
Three cone: 7.41 seconds
Bench Press: 14 reps
Jordan Jefferson
Height: 6-foot-2 5/8
Weight: 316 pounds
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard dash: 5.1
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Three cone: DNP
Bench Press: DNP
Ovie Oghoufo
Height: 6-foot-2 7/8
Weight: 248 pounds
Vertical Jump: 34 inches
Broad Jump: 9'11"
40-yard dash: 4.78, 4.65
20-yard shuttle: 4.25 seconds
Three cone: DNP
Bench Press: 20 reps
Omar Speights
Height: 6-foot 5/8
Weight: 225 pounds
Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10'
40-yard dash:4.66, 4.62
20-yard shuttle: 4.34 seconds
Three cone: 7.06 seconds
Bench Press: 30 reps
Jay Bramblett
Height: 6-foot-1 1/4
Weight: 199 pounds
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
Broad Jump: 9'4"
40-yard dash: DNP
20-yard shuttle: DNP
Three cone: DNP
Bench Press: DNP
