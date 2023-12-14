If it wasn't obvious already, the No. 1 player on the LSU Football top 10 list is none other than Jayden Daniels.

When Daniels transferred to LSU before the 2022 season, a lot of people had their doubts about the former Arizona State quarterback. Many fans wanted to see the Louisiana native, Garrett Nussmeier, take the keys and lead this program to new heights, but just a couple of weeks before the season opener, Brian Kelly announced Jayden Daniels as the starter.

In his first game as a Tiger, Daniels showed what he was capable of, completing 74% of his passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 114 yards. LSU would come back after trailing 17-3 and had a chance to tie it with a PAT, but Florida State blocked the attempt and sent the Tigers home with an 0-1 record.

Daniels finished his first season in the purple and gold with 2,774 passing yards, 818 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns while leading LSU to the SEC Championship for the first time since 2019.

Despite having a pretty solid season in 2022, there were a lot of people out there who still wanted to see Nussmeier take over as the starting quarterback, citing Daniels inability to push the ball downfield as their main concern. Well, it seems like Daniels took that to heart, because he put his head down, went to work, and had an all-time great season.

Brian Kelly has talked all year about Daniels's work ethic and his want to get better. He could've easily left LSU for the NFL and been a mid to late round draft pick, but instead, he told Kelly and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan that if he returns, he wants there to be a detailed plan laid out so he can improve as a quarterback.

That plan entailed changing the times players were allowed to come into the facility because Daniels wanted to start his days watching film with his receivers at 5am and using virtual reality to simulate opposing stadiums so he can find where all the play clocks are, learn what the environment will be like and emulate the coverages their opponents like to run.

For the second straight year, Daniels and LSU began the season with a battle against FSU, and while this game wasn't nearly as close as the previous matchup, Daniels totaled 410 yards of offense in the loss. We didn't know it yet, but we were about to witness history.

Daniels followed up that performance with a 300+ yard, five touchdown showing in the first half against Grambling and then went on to total 425 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State in the SEC opener. It was around this time we began to see Daniels's potential, but I still don't know if anyone was ready for what came next.

Daniels would continue to put up some historic numbers. He only had two games this season where he totaled less than 400 yards of total offense and had just one game with less than three touchdowns. The Tigers offense averaged the most points and most yards per game of any team in the nation, and if it weren't for an all-time bad defense, they'd be fighting for a national championship right now.



Daniels finished the season as the nations leader in total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, QB rushing yards, passer rating, plays of 20+ yards, QB rating, yards per passing attempt, yards per carry, yards per play, expected points added and points above average.

Even with all the statistics showing that he was the best player in the country, there was still a huge debate on whether or not he should win the Heisman trophy. It took a poor game from Bo Nix and Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game for Daniels to take a commanding lead in the Heisman odds, and on Saturday, December 9th, that kid Jayden was awarded the Heisman trophy.

That same kid that a lot of fans didn't want to be the Tigers starting quarterback.

That same kid who's teammates at Arizona State called him trash after transferring to LSU.

That same kid that left the Pac-12 for the SEC because he wanted to play against the best in the world.

That same kid just won the Heisman trophy and was the best player in college football this season, and that's why he's No. 1 on this list.