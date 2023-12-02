With all that said, let's hop right in with my No. 10 player from this season, Logan Diggs.

I want to preface this by saying this was a difficult list to make. There was a pretty clear top 5-6 players, but after that, there were another seven or so guys who could've rounded out this top 10. I'm sure some of you will have differing opinions on who should've made the list or where players should be ranked, but just remember, this is my opinion.

With the 2023 regular season over for LSU Football, I wanted to start a little series ranking the top 10 players from the season. Each day I'll go through and write a feature on each player counting down from No. 10 and eventually making our way to No. 1.

If this list was based strictly on the first six or seven weeks of the year, Logan Diggs would almost certainly be in the top five, but with an injury and limited playing time down the stretch, Diggs falls to No. 10 on this list.

Diggs came to LSU as a third-year transfer from Notre Dame. He was recruited to the Irish by Brian Kelly and stayed in South Bend even after Kelly's departure from the program.

After spending his first two seasons with the Irish, Diggs decided it was time for a change of scenery and came back home to his home state of Louisiana to reunite with his former coach.

Diggs' season began with a DNP against Florida State because of an offseason injury. Kelly said Diggs likely could've suited up, but they wanted him to be 100-percent healthy when he hit the field.

His first action in the purple and gold came in the Tigers home opener against Grambling in week two. In that game, Diggs saw 15 carries and took those carries for 115-yards and a touchdown.

From weeks 2-7, Diggs was the Tigers workhorse back, totaling 579-yards and six touchdowns during that span. Unfortunately, Diggs would suffer an upper body injury against Alabama after seeing eight carries for 24-yards in that game. He would go on to miss the Florida and Georgia State game before returning for the season finale against Texas A&M.

Diggs would log five carries for 17-yards and a touchdown in the Tigers 42-20 win over the Aggies, and just like that, the season was over. His final tally for the season was 652-yards on 118 carries (5.5 average) and seven touchdowns.

The Tigers running back was on pace for 1,072-yards and eight touchdowns before his injury. While his season didn't end as intended, Diggs was a major contributor for this offense early in the season.

One of Diggs's best attributes is his ability to run through contact. Of his 5.5 yard average, 2.94 of them came after contact. Also, nearly 35-percent of his runs went for first downs. He is very capable of punishing a defender and making the line-to-gain.

He wasn't asked to pass block too often, averaging about five pass block snaps per game, but when he did, he was very good at it. In those 44 snaps, Diggs allowed just four pressures and zero sacks. For an offensive lineman, one pressure every 10 snaps isn't great, but Diggs had to identify the blitz and pick up a linebacker or corner running full speed at him most of the time.

With his junior year finished, Diggs has a decision to make. He can either enter his name in the NFL Draft, stay at LSU for his senior season or enter his name into the transfer portal. If he stays in college, I'd like to think he'd remain at LSU, but in this day and age of college football, you never really know.

It's a shame that an injury derailed Diggs's season, but he was very fun to watch in the early portion of the season and deserves recognition on this list.