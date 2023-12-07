As we enter the top-5, this list begins to get a little bit more obvious. We saw Garrett Dellinger and Bradyn Swinson sneak into the top-10 with some underrated seasons, but the top-5 will consist of a lot of big names.

To start it off, Will Campbell takes our No. 5 spot on the LSU Football top-10.

Will Campbell had an outstanding season as a true freshman, taking home First Team Freshman All-American and Second Team All-SEC honors in 2022. He improved even more as a sophomore, but was snubbed from the First Team All-SEC, and for the second straight year, ended up on the second team.

Campbell had a bit of a rocky start this season, earning just a 54.4 offensive grade against Florida State after allowing four pressures and three hurries in the opener, but he settled in and was an anchor at left tackle the rest of the way.

The Tigers left tackle had two games this season where he didn't allow a single sack, pressure, hurry or QB hit and finished the game with a 100% efficiency percentage. It's no coincidence that in those two games (Auburn and Florida), Jayden Daniels played some of his best ball, totaling 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns in those games combined.

While his 76.0 pass block grade doesn't really show it, Campbell was an absolute beast in pass protection this season. He played in all 12 games, totaling 442 pass blocking snaps and didn't allow a single sack. Not one. He also allowed just 17 pressures and finished the season with a 98.0 efficiency percentage.

Campbell really excelled in the run game, finishing the year with an 85.5 run block grade which ranks 7th in the nation among tackles who've played 100+ snaps this season. For an example of how much he improved, Campbell earned a 69.8 run block grade in 2022, which ranked 121st out of all the tackles in the nation.

Starting Campbell as a true freshman is proving to be a great choice. With now two full years of experience under his belt, Campbell is likely going to be a first round draft choice in 2025 and will once again be the anchor of this offensive line for Garrett Nussmeier next season.