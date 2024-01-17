On December 4th, the NCAA transfer portal for college football players opened for 30 days, and immediately we saw thousands of kids hop into the portal. The Tigers weren't very active in the transfer portal early on. Not many players entered their name in and no commitments were announced. After about a week or so, we finally started to get some big action in the transfer portal. With the early portion of the transfer portal closed, I thought it'd be a good time to go through and recap everyone the Tigers lost and gained in the transfer portal.

Losses

During the 30-day window, the Tigers lost 15 players to the transfer portal.

The first LSU player to enter his name into the portal was cornerback Latterance Welch. The sophomore corner entered on December 4th, the day the portal opened, and has since committed to Arizona State. Welch finished his sophomore season playing just 96 snaps and recording seven tackles and allowing 164 yards on 53 coverage snaps. He was buried in the depth chart behind Deuce Chestnut, Denver Harris and Zy Alexander, and even after they all got hurt/left the team, he found himself behind Sage Ryan and freshman Ashton Stamps and Javien Toviano. Destination: Arizona State

Armoni Goodwin had so much promise when he committed to LSU out of high school, but injuries have derailed his career, and in 2023, he didn't even play a snap for the Tigers. Goodwin played a pretty big role for the Tigers in 2022. He recorded just 267 yards, but he averaged 5.9 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns. It's a shame we never saw him live up to his potential in Baton Rouge, but the Tigers have brought in a lot of talent in the backfield, so his departure makes a lot of sense for both sides. Destination: UAB

Another running back who jumped into the portal on the first day was Tre Bradford, another guy who came to LSU with a lot of promise but never got the chance to show it. He began his 2023 campaign with a 55 yard catch on LSU's first play from scrimmage against Florida State, but after that game, he didn't record another yard of offense. Bradford finished his LSU career with 70 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards and one touchdown in three seasons. Destination: North Texas

Langston is a sophomore defensive tackle who came to LSU as a four-star recruit. Like many of the other guys on here, he never got his chance to show his potential while playing behind the likes of Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo, Jordan Jefferson and others. In 2023, Langston played just three snaps and recorded two tackles. He should receive a healthy amount of offers and should find himself a home where he can put his talents to use. Destination: Undecided

Norman is a fifth-year senior and has played all five seasons as a part of the LSU Tigers. He was a freshman during the infamous 2019 national championship run where he served on the scout team. Norman has totaled just one carry for seven yards in his five year career. I don't know how much attention he'll receive in the transfer portal, but we know he won't be in Baton Rouge next season. Destination: Undecided

McGohan entered his name into the transfer portal on December 6th after his freshman season at LSU didn't go as planned. He finished the year playing just eight snaps, the fifth most of any Tiger tight end. McGohan was a three-star recruit in 2023 and was one of three tight ends in Brian Kelly's freshman class. Destination: Wisconsin

Wiggins entered his name into the transfer portal on December 8th alongside the next guys on this list. Wiggins was a redshirt freshman this season, but played just 16 snaps in the purple and gold in 2023. He was another name buried behind a deep LSU defensive front, and with many of them returning next season, it makes sense why Wiggins wanted out. Since jumping into the portal, Wiggins has committed to Deion Sanders and the University of Colorado. Destination: Colorado

Martinez was a three-star offensive tackle in LSU's 2020 class and played 75 snaps for the Tigers this season. Since his sophomore season where he played 324 snaps, Martinez has seen his role go down every single year. The Tigers already have a stacked offensive line that is set to return a lot of their pieces in 2024, and they have some big names coming in their 2024 recruiting class. Martinez saw what was in front of him and knew if he wanted to play, he'd have to transfer. Destination: Mississippi State

West was a three-star defensive tackle in the Tigers 2022 recruiting class and played in five games, totaling 35 snaps his freshman season. West would take a redshirt but would see just seven snaps this past year where he would record two tackles. Destination: Undecided

Tygee HIll, former three-star defensive tackle from New Orleans, totaled three tackles and one pass defense in two years as a Tiger. Like I've said for the other defensive lineman who have entered the portal, Hill likely didn't see a path to playing time, so heading into his third season, Hill is likely looking for a place he can play immediately. Destination: Oregon State

Deuce Chestnut came to LSU as a third year transfer from Syracuse. In two years with the Orange, Chestnut recorded 83 tackles, nine passes defended and four interceptions and looked to be a nice piece in this LSU secondary. Well, that didn't last too long. In his first game as a Tiger, Chestnut recorded an interception, but allowed six catches on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. He'd play four games for the Tigers before leaving the team for undisclosed reasons. He's now back in the transfer portal looking for a new home. Destination: Syracuse

Just hours after Chestnut entered his name into the transfer portal, Denver Harris followed. The former five-star corner left Texas A&M after one season where off the field issues caused him to play in just five games. He came to LSU looking for a fresh start, but that didn't end up happening. He'd play five games for the Tigers, allowing six catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns according to PFF College. After the Auburn game, Harris left the team for undisclosed reasons and has since entered his name into the transfer portal. Destination: Undecided

Jalen Brown was a four-star wide receiver recruit in the 2023 cycle. He came to LSU alongside a trio of very talented receivers in Shelton Sampson, Kyle Parker and Khai Prean. The Miami, Florida native played just 12 snaps his freshman season. With Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas gone, you'd think he'd be in line for more playing time in 2024, but maybe he thought Sampson, Parker and/or Prean would play over him or he just wanted to go home. Destination: Florida State

Lance Heard was a surprising addition to the transfer portal. Late in the season his future became in doubt when he did not join his teammates on the trip to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl. Heard is a former five-star recruit that played in 195 snaps and was considered to be a future star on the LSU offensive line. Destination: Undecided

Logan Diggs is the latest LSU transfer casualty. Four days after LSU's ReliaQuest Bowl win, the Tigers leading rusher not named Jayden Daniels entered his name into the transfer portal. Diggs rushed for 653 yards and seven touchdowns behind a 5.5 average. In his first six games as a Tiger, Diggs rushed for 95+ yards in five of them. After that, Diggs finished the season with four straight games with under 30 rushing yards. Destination: Ole Miss

The Additions

Brian Kelly talked this season about using a more targeted approach to the transfer portal. In years past they were trying to get anyone they could because they needed the numbers, but now, they're in a position where they can find positions of need and fill them with guys they want. That was evident this year as the Tigers were very selective in the early window and all of the newest additions were all in positions they felt they needed the most help.

Jardin Gilbert, the first transfer the Tigers brought in this season, was a four-star recruit for Texas A&M in the 2021 class. It's no secret the Tigers wanted experienced players to add to the secondary, and Gilbert gives them exactly that. In three seasons, Gilbert has played 23 games and totaled 79 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions. The Baton Rouge native will likely start immediately in place of Andre Sam, who is out of eligibility. Gilbert was one of the best secondary players on the market, and the Tigers got themselves a good one who still has two years of eligibility left.

On the same day that Gilbert committed to LSU, Zavion Thomas did as well. The former Mississippi State wide receiver was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class. Thomas, another Louisiana native, should also come in and play immediately. At Mississippi State, Thomas recorded 40 catches for 503 yards in 2023 as well as totaling over 300 yards in the return game. Even if he's outshined on offense by the likes of Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton, Shelton Sampson or any of the other receivers LSU has, Thomas can still make a big impact on special teams. He can be what Aaron Anderson was supposed to be, and if he can make the Tigers return game respectable, this will be a huge win for LSU.

AJ Swann is the lone quarterback addition from the transfer portal. The former Vanderbilt quarterback has played in 15 games and thrown for 2,731 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions in two seasons. With Garrett Nussmeier, Rickie Collins and Collin Hurley in the building in 2024, it was a bit surprising to see the Tigers wanted to go after a quarterback in the transfer portal, but I think it makes a lot of sense. Look at Florida State, they lost Jordan Travis and missed the CFP as a 13-0 ACC Champion. With the playoffs expanding next year, the Tigers should be in the mix for one of the 12 spots, and if something did happen to Nussmeier, they want someone that has experience in big games. The Swann commitment wasn't a home run, but it gives them a solid QB2 option if they need it next season.

Austin Ausberry played two seasons at Auburn before entering his name into the transfer portal. The former four-star safety out of U-High product is returning to Baton Rouge after committing to LSU. In his two seasons at Auburn, Ausberry played just four snaps and was obviously fed up with his lack of playing time. He was one of LSU's targets in the 2022 class, so their interest in Ausberry has always been there. Now, he's back home and will suit up in the purple and gold in 2024.



Jyaire Brown, a New Orleans native, was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was a top-200 player and the ninth ranked player in the state of Louisiana. Brown played 48 snaps for the Buckeyes last season in which he allowed just one catch for eight yards. His freshman season in 2022 was his best. He totaled 195 snaps, seven tackles and allowed just 38.5% of passes thrown his way to be caught for 61 yards.

CJ Daniels is the most recent transfer portal addition for the Tigers. The former Liberty WR had a career year in 2023, hauling in 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 TD's. He'll join a wide receiver room that is very crowded, but don't be surprised if he starts day one. He's a fifth year player who will have year of eligibility remaining, so I don't think Brian Kelly would bring him in if he didn't have a clear role in mind for Daniels.

What's Next