LSU basketball lost its second player of the day when freshman forward Emmitt Williams announced he’d be entering his name into the 2019 NBA Draft.

Williams averaged seven points and 5.4 rebounds per contest in his lone season at LSU. Like fellow freshman Javonte Smart, who also declared Thursday, Williams didn’t say whether or not he’d hire an agent.

Williams could decide to simply test his NBA Draft stock and return to school in the fall, much like Tremont Waters did a season ago.

The former five-star recruit joins Smart along with Naz Reid, Waters and Skylar Mays as the LSU underclassmen who have declared for the 2019 draft.

It will be interesting to see if and how many of the five return next season depending on what happens with suspended coach Will Wade. Waters and Reid were seen as the two most likely to leave the program but the uncertainty around the program has contributed to these decisions.

Wade is expected to meet with LSU officials on Friday to discuss the reported wire tap conversation that led to his suspension.