TigerDetails - LSU, freshman QBs host Gamecocks to cap strange weeks | Tiger Pride Podcast

LSU returns to Tiger Stadium for the first time in nearly a month Saturday.

And, at this point, coach Ed Orgeron and his Tigers probably just can't wait to get back on the field after not only that home hiatus, but a 1-2 start, an unexpected bye week, a lingering quarterback injury and a variety of potential off-field distractions.

The reigning, but wounded national champions have been working the past two weeks to simplify and correct their reeling defense.

And now true freshmen Max Johnson and T.J. Finley will — barring a "miraculous" recovery by fourth-year junior Myles Brennan — take their first career snaps and split duties leading the offense.

Orgeron and company have emphasized how much of their preparation has centered or looking internally and addressing their own shortcomings.

But across the field, a South Carolina team freshly off its first defeat of Auburn since 1933 will be the opponent trying to spoil the rebound opportunity.

The Gamecocks bring star cornerback Jaycee Horn and a solid defense, a power running attack led by Kevin Harris and a receiving corps that now adds Jalen Brooks alongside Shi Smith to the matchup.

And former LSU assistant Will Muschamp will try to lead his program to its first win in Baton Rouge since 1994.

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details run through the storylines, forecast the contest and extend a friendly offer to punter Zach Von Rosenberg in this week's Tiger Pride Podcast.

