LSU's second baseman Steven Milam has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp. The freshman will join a group of 56 premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intra-squad series in Cary, NC on June 26th and 27th.

Milam finished his freshman season batting .326 (72-for-221) with 12 doubles, 3 triples, 8 homers, 40 RBI, 51 runs, and 7 stolen bases. He was named to both the SEC All-Tournament team and NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.

USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster following Training Camp on June 29th.