Ed Orgeron has shied away from particularly bold comments as LSU spent most of September playing catch-up from a season-opening loss.

But his assessment of the early returns on the Tigers' 2021 signing class, in the first games of their purple-and-gold careers, was a different story.

"I really think it's our best class that we've had here, from top to bottom," the coach said. "They're great kids. They're great young men. Outstanding players. It's very well balanced. But we're gonna see. But they are showing right now it's one of the best classes we've recruited."

The program's brand-new baby faces — particularly pass-catcher Jack Bech and five-star defensive lineman Maason Smith — have figured prominently from the early possessions of an opener 1,500 miles away against a Power Five host.

And the first month of their season, from that frustrating road trip, to a freshman coming-out party back home and the first look at SEC competition, has been somewhat of a rollercoaster for most of the first-year players.

But seeing the early flashes of potential and reasons for encouragement hasn't been difficult.

So, all that said, here's a bit of a progress report for the new kids on the Bayou Bengal block.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed offensive and defense breakdowns of LSU's games each week of the season.

And this week, in addition, we'll dive into the PFF grades for the freshmen through their first four games.

Seventeen of the 21 have already played — 14 on offense or defense and not just special teams, and most in multiple contests.

Below is the defensive breakdown, including a few defenders seeing more of their early experience on special teams.

For more on offense, click here.