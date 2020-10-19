TigerDetails - LSU freshmen QBs T.J. Finley, Max Johnson battling for likely start vs SC

LSU appears increasingly likely to start a true freshman at quarterback, as Myles Brennan continues to work back from "a significant injury."

Coach Ed Orgeron updated the status of his junior starter Monday and the battle between T.J. Finley and Max Johnson to fill his shoes Saturday against South Carolina.

"We expected (Brennan) back early during the week," Orgeron said. "I just talked to (Director of Athletic Training) Jack (Marucci). He's questionable. It's taking a little bit more time for him to heal, and he's gonna be questionable for the game."

The possibility of Finley or Johnson starting their first game garnered conversation last week as Brennan's "lower-body injury" continued to linger deeper into the week than initially anticipated.

LSU was scheduled to travel to Florida on Oct. 17 before a COVID-19 outbreak for the Gators forced the game to be postponed until Dec. 12.

Brennan would not have been available had the game been played, Orgeron said Monday.

And while the coach did not completely rule out his return for Saturday's home matchup with the Gamecocks, he did not appear optimistic that would be the case.

"It's taking a little bit more time to heal," he said. "And we thought he'd be back today, but he's not. I don't know if he's gonna play this game."

Finley and Johnson both impressed Orgeron and the staff this past week, during which he said they remained even in their reps.

And the opportunity for either player to earn Saturday's first snaps remains on the table this week, although Orgeron expects both to see game action.

"To be honest, they both had fantastic weeks," he said. "Both of 'em are very impressive. I believe both of those guys have NFL talent at quarterback. Now, they haven't been in the live action. They're both freshmen. But we're gonna practice both of those quarterbacks this week. We're gonna tell 'em, 'Whoever has the best week is gonna start.'

"And I plan on giving both of 'em a chance during the game. Either one starts, I wanna see what they can do. And the only way they can do it is under live-action."

Orgeron expects the Tigers to make a decision by Thursday evening on a starter.

"I think to be fair to them, after Thursday's practice we should tell them," he said. "Friday morning I'll sit down and tell 'em it'll be fine, just do the things they can do, that's why they were recruited here, that's why they came here.

"You know, both of those guys, I think it really helped that they were here last spring. And although we didn't have spring football, they've matured a lot, they've been in the meetings a lot, they know our offense. And again, (offensive coordinator) Steve (Ensminger) is gonna have to do what they can do. He knows what both of 'em can do. Call the game that they can manage the game."

The Tigers may also have to adjust Saturday during the game, depending on "what South Carolina gives us on defense and who best suits to play it," Orgeron said.

But the coach was thankful, in retrospect, for the extra rest and preparation provided by the unexpected bye week and the opportunity for the freshmen's first action to come in Tiger Stadium, instead of on the road.

"Last week, both of 'em were ready to start in The Swamp," Orgeron said. "So they prepared for that. They didn't know who was gonna start. So it's gonna be the same thing this week. Now we're playing at home, which should be easier for 'em. But obviously being the first game for any one of 'em, it's gonna be a little nervousness. But I think either of 'em can handle it."

Finley or Johnson would become the first true freshman to start a game for LSU since Brandon Harris completed three of 14 passes for 58 yards in a 41-7 loss at Auburn in 2014.

Harris had completed 22 of 30 attempts for 394 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in four appearances off the bench prior to that trip.

Anthony Jennings completed seven of 19 passes for 82 yards and one interception in a 21-14 Outback Bowl defeat of Iowa following the 2013 season.

The true freshman had played in eight games that season behind starter Zach Mettenberger, including a 4-for-7, 76-yard performance to survive Arkansas following Mettenberger's injury.

And redshirt freshman Jarrett Lee and true freshman Jordan Jefferson each earned starts in 2008.

>> More historical context on LSU quarterback's first career starts <<

Lee completed 18 of 27 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 34-24 home win against Mississippi State.

Jefferson went 9-for-21 with 143 yards and two scores in a 31-30 loss to Arkansas in Little Rock.

Both players had participated in three contests that season before starting.

Lee completed 27 of 50 throws for 382 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in his prior relief appearances, while Jefferson connected on 11 of 27 attempts for 134 yards, one score and on pick.

Orgeron expressed the importance of more experienced coaches and players around Finley and Johnson to step up and help help put the young passers in favorable situations.

"It's really important this game and any game for us to get the running game going," he said. "That's gonna set up the pass. We can not be one dimensional. We have to be able to block better up front. We have to be able to run the football better in order to not get behind in second-and-10 or third-and-10, and we've gotta get into manageable downs."

And the coach hopes the week off allowed several other players to return to better health.

Junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and freshman tight end Arik Gilbert should both be available this week after being "banged up" last week.

"Obviously if we would've played Florida, it was gonna be good," Orgeron said. "But come to find out talking to Jack, our players were tired. Our players were beat up. They needed the time off.

"Talking to (Director of Strength and Conditioning) Tommy (Moffitt), it seemed like our guys came back today reenergized. We had a few guys banged up that needed the weekend to get a little bit better. I thought after the weekend would help Myles, but obviously it hasn't. So we're gonna have to deal with that and the task at hand."

Brennan remains the starting quarterback when healthy, the coach said.

The fourth-year junior has completed 79 of 131 pass attempts (60.3 percent) for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interception through three games as the Tigers' only passer.

The numbers of yards, touchdowns and completions all remain among the best in the SEC despite playing one fewer game than most of his counterparts.

"Myles has shown that he can be our quarterback," Orgeron said. "He's had three phenomenal football games. We like Myles. But, hey, I'm telling you these two young quarterbacks are great players, and I'm anxious to see what they can do. And we'll cross that bridge when we get there. But right now Myles is our starting quarterback."