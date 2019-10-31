LSU survived a little bit of a scary performance Saturday to remain undefeated entering a monster matchup next weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Tigers (8-0, 4-0) overcame penalties, turnovers and ultimately Auburn (6-2, 3-2) to ascend to the nation's top ranking before visiting No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) next.

Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Mark Clements of 225 Magazine break down the matchups past and present, including Players of the Game and biggest concerns.

They also take some bye-week time to tackle recruiting — including Decoldest recruit in the name game — as well as fake news, Instagram models at the World Series, and the best Halloween candies.

