LSU G Ed Ingram drafted by Minnesota Vikings in second round

Ed Ingram will begin his NFL career with at least a trio of other former LSU players in Minnesota.

The Vikings selected the offensive guard Friday in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 59 pick overall.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound guard became the Tigers' second player selected and first offensive player selected in this year's event.

Houston chose cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall in Thursday's first round.

LSU has now had at least two players chosen in each draft since 1994.

Ingram also joins a roster already with wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Patrick Peterson and defensive end Danielle Hunter among its standouts.

The DeSoto, Texas, native signed with the Tigers as a four-star prospect and Under Armor All-American and was among the program's best blockers during his five years in Baton Rouge.

He played in 45 games, including 22 starts at left guard and 12 starts at right guard, and helped paved the way for two of the top single-game rushing performances in program history and three 1,000-yard rushers.

Ingram participated in all 13 games as a freshman in 2017, including starting the final 12.

He missed the entire 2018 season and start of 2019 because of a legal investigation before being reinstated when the charges were dropped.

Ingram worked his way back into the rotation during the Tigers' national championship run and started 20 of their 21 games the past two years, including being voted as an All-SEC Second-Team performer by the coaches in 2021.