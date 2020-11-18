TigerDetails - LSU G Skylar Mays drafted by Atlanta Hawks at No. 50 overall

Skylar Mays' life-long NBA dreams will begin in Atlanta.

The Hawks selected the 6-foot-4, 205-pound LSU guard at No. 50 overall Wednesday night in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft.

He follows Tremont Waters, the Boston Celtics' pick at No. 51 in 2019, as the Tigers' second guard selected in the second round in as many years.

Mays, a key contributor for four seasons in purple and gold, improved his statistics across the board his senior season at LSU.

The former University Lab star averaged 16.7 points per game on 49.1 percent shooting, including 39.4 percent from 3-point range, along with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

His performance earned SEC First-Team honors and recognition as the CoSIDA Basketball Academic All-American of the Year.

Mays is the only player in LSU history to finish his career with at least 1,600 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals and becomes the 57th draftee in the program's history and joins Waters as the second during coach Will Wade's tenure.