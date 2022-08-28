LSU vs. Florida State (1-0 overall), Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, next Sunday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Last game for the Seminoles: Won Saturday at home vs. Duquesne 47-7. The Seminoles, certainly not forgetting they lost 20-17 last Sept. 11 at home to FCS opponent Jacksonville State on the last play of the game, scored the game’s first 33 points vs. FCS foe Duquesne. FSU starting quarterback Jordan Travis played the first six possessions as the Seminoles scored 4 touchdowns and 2 field goals. FSU had an almost 30-pound per man advantage on its offensive line over Duquesne’s defensive line and ran for 406 yards (7.5 yards per carry) with six players scoring a TD each. Three running backs, led by starter Trashaun Ward, each ran for 100 yards or more. FSU outgained in total offense yardage Duquesne 638 to 164 and had a 33-11 advantage in first downs. The Seminoles were also 7 for 7 in the red zone, stretching their consecutive red zone scores to 39.

Series record and last LSU-FSU meeting: Florida State leads series 7-2. FSU was 7-0, ranked No. 1 nationally and was favored by almost four touchdowns when it visited Tiger Stadium on Oct. 26, 1991 to face 3-3 LSU. The Seminoles won 27-16 in a steady heavy rain but didn’t lead until early in the fourth quarter after trailing 16-7 at halftime. The Tigers led 13-0 in the first quarter, the first time FSU has been shut out in the first quarter all season. FSU’s response was a 20-0 second-half shutout of the Tigers. RB Amp Lee ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 22-yard TD pass.

Florida State head coach: Mike Norvell (47-28 overall in 6 seasons, 9-13 in his third years at FSU

THIS AND THAT:

Appearance fee earned by each team in game contract: $5.1 million

Early betting line: LSU by 3½

Number of Louisiana natives on Florida State roster: 7

Number of Florida natives on LSU roster: 8

Number of transfers on FSU roster from 4-year schools: 23 players from 18 schools including 16 players from 11 Power 5 Conference schools and Notre Dame. In its opener vs. Duquesne, FSU started 8 transfers (6 offense, 2 defense) from 4-years schools including OT Dillan Gibbons who played 29 games in three seasons at Notre Dame under now-LSU coach Brian Kelly and Arizona State transfer WR Johnny Wilson who caught 13 passes for 189 yards and a TD in the last two seasons from now-LSU QB Jayden Daniels.

FLORIDA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Jordan Travis (11 of 15 for 207 yards), WR Kentron Poitier (4 catches for 84 yards), RB Treshaun Ward (127 yards, TD on 14 carries,) RB Trey Benson (105 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries), RB Lawrance Toafill (101 yards, 1 TD on 13 carries).

DEFENSE

FS Jammie Robinson (4 tackles, 2 PBU), DE Jared Verse (4 tackles, 1½ TFL including 1 sack), LB Tatum Bethune (4 tackles, 1 TFL), LB Kevin Knowles (3 tackles), DB Akeem Dent (2 tackles),

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Ryan Fitzgerald (2 for 2 FG, 5 of 5 extra points), P Alex Mastromanno (1 punt for 52 yards, 1 inside the 20, KO Ryan Fitzgerald (8 KO, 4 touchbacks, 64.4 ypk), KR Sam McCall (2 for 26 yards), PR Micah Pittman (1 for 7 yards).

HIS-TO-RY QUIZ

1. One of LSU’s only two wins over Florida State was in the first game ever for a new Atlanta-based bowl called the Peach Bowl? What is LSU’s all-time record in the Peach Bowl?

A. 4-3

B. 3-4

C. 6-1

D. 2-5

2. When LSU beat Florida State in Tiger Stadium in 1982, what did LSU fans throw on the field before the end of the game to celebrate LSU clinching a bowl bid?

A. Sugar packets

B. Bags of Tostitos

C. Oranges

D. Mini-cotton bales

3. What two former LSU assistants on Paul Dietzel’s 1958 national championship staff later served Florida State’s head coach for 11 and 3 seasons respectively?

A. Bobby Bowden and Darrell Mudra

B. Bill Peterson and Larry Jones

C. Tom Nugent and Perry Moss

D. Ted Nugent and Perry Como



