LSU inks signature from Georgia cornerback Jay Ward

LSU went back to the recruiting board in the wee hours of the cycle and was able to ink a signature from Georgia cornerback Jay Ward.

Ward, a 6-feet-1, 170-pound prospect, chose LSU over Kentucky and Florida State, giving LSU one of the nation's strongest cornerback hauls, led by Rivals No. 1 prospect Derek Stingley, along with Cordale Flott and Raydarious Jones.

Ward appeared destined for Kentucky, the team he originally pledged to before LSU's overture, but a late scramble by LSU was enough to earn his signature.

Ward's recruitment was led by cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.


