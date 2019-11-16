The No. 23 ranked LSU Tigers rebounded from its Wednesday loss to Virginia Commonwealth University with a 75-65 victory over in-state foe Nicholls State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. .

The Tigers are now 2-1 and have righted the ship for now, with a win on Saturday. The Tigers were led by a 18-point scoring effort from senior guard Skylar Mays, who also logged eight rebounds in the contest.

The Tigers found some offense from forward Darius Days, who logged a career high 17 points in the contest, along with 11 rebounds, which was also a career high. Freshman front-court mate Trendon Watford also had a nice stat sheet, finishing with 17 points and 5 rebounds in only 26 minutes of game action, but was credited with 7 turnovers along the way.

The Tigers offense was efficient in its shooting, finishing 28-56 (50%), but struggled from the 3-point stripe, finishing 3-18 (16.7%). They did not take care of the basketball, either, finishing with 25 turnovers in the contest. This comes after a 26 turnover performance in the team's 84-82 loss at VCU on Wednesday.

Another area of concern is likely going to be the minimal contributions from the bench, with only 6 players scoring in the contest. Sophomore guard Javonte Smart did not fair well in the contest, going just 1-9 from the field and 1-2 from the charity stripe. Smart also had 7 turnovers on the night.

LSU will be back on the court next Tuesday for a home contest with the University of Maryland, Baltimore Community. The Retrievers will enter the contest 4-0 on the season.







