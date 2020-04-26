LSU dominated the 2019 season, the 2020 NFL Draft and kept the momentum going into Sunday as the Tigers picked up another commitment in the 2021 class.

Texarkana Pleasant Grove weak-side defensive end Landon Jackson announced his commitment to LSU on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson said on Twitter: "I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates for everything they have done to allow me to be the player I am today. I would also like to thank all the college coaches who took the time to recruit me, but with that being said I am COMMITTED to Louisiana State University!!!"

He picked the Tigers over Texas A&M, Nebraska, Alabama, Arkansas, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington -- all of which were in his top 10 schools.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound prospect visited Baton Rouge in late November of last year for the Texas A&M game.

The Rivals250 prospect is the seventh commitment for the Tigers' 2021 class, joining LB Raesjon Davis, WR JoJo Earle, WR Deion Smith, S Dakota Mitchell, DT Anthony Hundley and P Peyton Todd.

Jackson is considered the 10th best weak-side defensive end in the country, 33-ranked recruit in the state of Texas and No. 216 nationally by Rivals.