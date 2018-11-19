BATON ROUGE, La. -- Reinforcements are coming to the LSU secondary.





Senior safety John Battle, sophomore safety Todd Harris Jr. and freshman cornerback Kelvin Joseph are all cleared to play on Saturday’s regular-season finale at Texas A&M, coach Ed Orgeron indicated on Monday.





Battle has missed LSU’s previous two contests with an ankle injury. The senior was honored during pregame warmups on Saturday before kickoff against Rice, dressed but did not take the field.





Joseph replaced Kristian Fulton in the second half of the Tigers’ win at Arkansas, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing last week or playing on Saturday. He did not dress for the game.





Harris, who played in nine games this season and started in place of Battle at free safety against Louisiana Tech earlier in the year, did not play in the Rice game.





Fulton is unlikely to play against Texas A&M after suffering a lower-body injury in the win over Arkansas. He was spotted in crutches before the Rice game last weekend and has not practiced since being injured.



