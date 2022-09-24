LSU survived its final nonconference tune-up Saturday before hitting the full gauntlet of SEC play.

The Tigers' defense led the way with another strong performance, holding New Mexico (2-2) to just 88 yards in the 38-0 victory, the program's first shutout since Sept. 8, 2018.

"Pleased obviously anytime you shut out an opponent," coach Brian Kelly said. "It's difficult to shut out anybody in football. College football is set up for success on offense. So I'm really pleased. We had three or four starters out on defense, and we had to juggle the lineup... and the guys really rallied and did a great job."

The Lobos averaged 1.6 yards per play and finished 1-for-10 on third downs.

And 38 of the 88 yards came on a lone pass which LSU senior defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. was quick to point out came on an uncharacteristic missed assignment.

"Pitching a shutout is great," he said. "Not to many people can say you did a goose-egg. Especially against a hard offense like that, a triple-option, holding them under 100 yards is great. Great confidence for us."

The Tigers' offense started efficiently and navigated its way through ups and downs of miscommunication and penalties to score on six of its first eight possessions.

LSU racked up 633 yards: 414 passing and 219 on the ground.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels went 24-for-29 (82.8%) for 279 yards before leading the game in the third quarter, and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier finished 9-for-10 (90%) for 135 yards and a score.

Ten different receivers caught passes, led by the sophomore trio of Brian Thomas Jr., Malik Nabers and Jack Bech.

Thomas caught three passes for 76 yards and a score, and Nabers and Bech had six receptions each for 65 and 43 yards, respectively.

Senior Jaray Jenkins added 57 yards on five catches, and sophomore Chris Hilton Jr. caught an early 51-yarder.

"I think it starts with the quarterback," Kelly said of the offense's development. "You saw what those receivers can do. We were patient today. That's a very difficult defense. They want you to throw the ball down the field and waste downs. We were not going to do that.

"We were going to be very deliberate and very patient. We were going to throw hitch routes and slant routes. We were going to check it down to the backs. We used some clock to score."

Junior running back Noah Cain rushed 11 times for 94 yards, and sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin carried eight times 24 yards, with each scoring twice.

And junior John Emery Jr. racked up 45 yards late on nine attempts.

"Competition brings the best out of all of us," Cain said. "Coach Frank (Wilson III) preaches to us all the time, 'Be ready when your number's called.' And that's all you can do on this level. Everybody's good. Everybody's talented. You've got to be ready to make a play when your number's called."

Freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. led the defense with eight tackles.

And Brooks, senior defensive end Ali Gaye, sophomore defensive end Saivion Jones and sophomore linebacker West Weeks each recorded a sack.

"We're getting pressure, so that's huge from a four-man front," Kelly said. "We're playing on-body coverage, and we're tackling, right? We're running sideline to sideline. (Senior linebacker Micah) Baskerville is helping. Harold is helping a bunch. And we're getting really consistent inside play now."

Early exits by Daniels, Goodwin and temporary exits by Thomas and left tackle Will Campbell made for a long night of concerning moments and held breaths.

But Campbell and Thomas both returned and played well in the second half, and Kelly had encouraging updates on both Daniels and Goodwin after the game.

"Jayden strained his lower back. He could've went back in, but there was no need at that time of the game. So he was cleared by the doctors, so he's good," the coach said, later adding, "Armoni was a hamstring, so we're hopeful that that clears itself."

Daniels and company marched 57 yards in their first eight plays, including 4-for-4 passing to four different receivers, on their first possession.

Goodwin capped the drive with a 5-yard score.

LSU's next two drives ended with field goal attempts by freshman Damian Ramos: a 31-yard make late in the first quarter and 38-yard miss early in the second.

And the Tigers moved the lead to 17-0 in the final seconds of the half with a goal-line run by Goodwin.

A pair of touchdown runs by Penn State transfer Noah Cain, a goal-line power and season-best 49-yard scamper, in the third quarter stretched that margin to 31-0.

Thomas added a 57-yard score early in the fourth.

The former Walker High School start took a quick, short pass from Nussmeier and eluded defenders all the way to the end zone, followed by a fifth Ramos extra-point in as many attempts.

"We got the ball out quickly," Kelly said of the offense. "It was timely. It was efficient. And then we let those receivers make some plays, and there yards after the catch were pretty big this evening — and obviously the big one with Brian Thomas."

LSU, which beat Mississippi State last week, dives into four straight SEC games before a late-October bye, then another two conference matchups.

But Kelly and company appear increasingly confident in their development during three consecutive victories since dropping the season opener to Florida State.

"A really good performance, something to build off of," the coach said. "I told our guys, 'One time's an accident. The second time's a coincidence. The third time is a habit. Now they've won three in a row. They're building good habits. And we look to continue to build on that going into SEC play over the next month."