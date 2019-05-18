Will Wade and company received some positive news when freshman guard Javonte Smart announced he’d be returning to school for his sophomore season.

Smart averaged 11.1 points and 2.4 assists in his first season as a Tiger. Smart’s breakout performance came at home against Tennessee where he dropped 29 points and five assists in a win over the top-5 Volunteers.

LSU can expect decisions from Skylar Mays, Marlon Taylor and Emmitt Williams in the next few weeks but Tremont Waters and Naz Reid are both ineligible to return. Mays, Taylor and Williams have until May 29 to decide on their futures with the program.

The freshman announced via Instagram and Twitter by posting a picture with the words “I’m Back!”



