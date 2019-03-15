Just two hours before the tip-off of the Tigers' SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Florida today at 12 noon in Nashville, LSU announced the reinstatement of suspended freshman point guard Javonte Smart.

In a released statement, the school said the investigation is still open but has found no signs of wrongdoing thus far.

LSU officials benched Smart for last Saturday's 80-59 regular season finale victory over Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge. The action was taken as a precautionary measure following a Yahoo Sports report last Thursday that allegedly linked him to a FBI taped phone conversation LSU coach Will Wade had with recruiting broker Christian Dawkins about a "strong ass offer" for Smart to sign with LSU.

Smart is averaging 11.5 points per game and was coming on strong after a two-game absence from sophomore point guard Tremont Waters that left him the primary ball handler. Starting with his career-high 29 points on Feb. 23 when he hit game-winning free throws in an 82-80 overtime win over then-No. 5 Tennessee, Smart is averaging 20 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals in his last four games.

Last Wednesday in LSU's 79-78 overtime victory at Florida, he scored 19 points in 40 minutes of playing time.



Read the full LSU statement of Smart's reinstatement below: