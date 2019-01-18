LSU guard Marlon Taylor's defense, shot progressing by leaps and bounds
Marlon Taylor wasn't shy about the fact that defense was far from his forte when he arrived to LSU this summer"Help-side defense wasn't me — wasn't me," said the junior transfer from Panola College...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news