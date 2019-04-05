LSU junior guard Skylar Mays announced on Instagram Friday morning he's joining teammates Naz Reid and Tremont Waters in declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Mays just finished his best collegiate season in which he averaged career highs in points (13.4) and steals (1.9). He didn’t say whether he’d be hiring an agent so the possibility of him returning to school is still an option.

This, without question, is a significant blow to an LSU roster that has had its three most productive players enter the draft in as many days.

Mays, along with Waters, were seen as the two leaders of a young core that made it to the Sweet 16 without suspended coach Will Wade. The futures of freshmen Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams and Darius Days are likely the next dominos to fall over the next few weeks.

Mays full statement is below:



