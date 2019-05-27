Junior guards Skylar Mays and Marlon Taylor became the latest LSU players to take their names out of the 2019 draft and return to school per a report from CBS sports.

The news the two were returning to school, was broken by Jon Rothstein of CBS sports, who now join Javonte Smart as members of the 2018 team to decide to return.

Mays averaged a career high 13.4 points per game to go along with 1.9 steals a contest, a career high as well. The junior guard was one of the main leaders on a young LSU team that punched its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen before ultimately being eliminated by Michigan State last season.

Taylor averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his first season with LSU after transferring from Panola Community College. The junior began the year on the LSU bench but was soon thrust into the starting lineup for his supreme athleticism, hustle and defensive ability to guard multiple positions.

The team still awaits the decision from freshman forward Emmitt Williams, who is expected to return for the 2019 season.

Two players who will not be returning are sophomore point guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Naz Reid, who were both invited and participated in the 2019 NBA Combine. Waters and Reid both said they will be keeping their names in the draft as both are projected to be second round picks in nearly every mock draft.

Williams has until May 29 to pull bis name out of the draft and return to school. Under the new rules, NCAA players have until 10 days after the completion of the NBA Combine to decide if they want to back to school or leave their names in the draft.



