LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant has been nominated for two ESPY awards, Best College Athlete – Women's Sports and Best Breakthrough Athlete, which is the same award that former Tigers basketball star Angel Reese won just last year.

Bryant had an incredible senior season at LSU. She was named the recipient of the 2024 AAI Award, honoring her as the top female senior gymnast in the country as well as SEC Gymnast of the year and 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion after posting an all-around score of 39.7125 in the NCAA Semifinals. Bryant also helped LSU to win their first ever national championship while completing one of the most historic seasons in LSU history.