After finishing the season on top of the SEC standings, the LSU Tigers traveled to New Orleans for the 2024 SEC Gymnastics Championships, where they earned the No. 1 seed. Finishing in the top-four meant the Tigers were placed in the afternoon session with the other top-four schools; Florida, Alabama and Kentucky. As the No. 1 seed, they also got to choose their starting event, and they elected to follow the Olympic format, starting on vault and ending on floor. The Tigers have won four SEC titles in program history, the first of which came in 1981, then three consecutive from 2017-2019. With the win tonight, the Tigers have now won five SEC Championships, including four of the last seven (no SEC Championship in 2020). With SEC's now over, the Tigers turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament starting April 3rd. If you weren't able to tune in tonight, here's a recap of the action:

First Rotation

Per their request, the Tigers started their night off on vault. Jay Clark said the team wanted to make this meet - which was held in New Orleans - to feel as much like a home meet as possible, so they elected to start on vault. As she has all season, KJ Johnson got the night started for the Tigers on vault. Jay Clark has told us that he thinks she has one of the best vaults in the country, but feels her scores are a bit disrespectful at times. Tonight kind of felt like another one of those disrespectful scores as she earned a 9.875 after sticking her landing beautifully. Aleah Finnegan went second on vault, but she had to catch herself on her landing and received a 9.850. Third on vault for the Tigers was freshman Amari Drayton, who has been excellent on the event in her first season. However, she over rotated a bit and had a rough landing, ultimately earning herself a 9.825. Savannah Schoenherr was up forth for the Tigers. The landing problems continued for LSU as she nearly lost her balance, receiving another 9.850. Finally, Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant anchored the event. After a sub-par beginning to the event, Johnson and Bryant are the two gymnasts you want at the end of your lineup, and they delivered, earning a 9.925 and 9.975 respectively.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Florida Alabama Kentucky Vault 49.475 N/A N/A N/A Bars N/A N/A N/A 49.425 Beam N/A 49.400 N/A N/A Floor N/A N/A 49.475 N/A

Second Rotation

Through the first rotation, LSU found themselves tied for first with Alabama, who began the meet on floor, which is typically the highest scoring event. The Tigers moved to the uneven bars for their second event of the night. For the first time this season, Kiya Johnson led off on bars, but she tied her season-low score of 9.825 in that position. Next up on bars was Ashley Cowan who was coming off a career-high 9.950, and she looked pretty dang good once again, tying her career-high with a 9.950 in the two spot. In a bit of a surprising move, Olivia Dunne went third on bars for the Tigers, replacing Alexis Jeffrey. She's competed on the event just one time this season to date, earning a 9.875 a few weeks ago at the Podium Challenge, but on Saturday, she was only able to score a 9.800. Fourth on bars for the Tigers was the star-studded freshman, Konnor McClain. She's been up-and-down on bars recently, but put together a very nice routine to earn herself a 9.900. Finally, two of the stronger bar performers on the team, Savannah Schoenherr and Haleigh Bryant, rounded out the second rotation for LSU. Schoneherr went fifth and earned a 9.850 before Bryant scored a 9.925 to round out the event.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU Florida Alabama Kentucky Vault 49.475 N/A 49.300 N/A Bars 49.450 N/A N/A 49.425 Beam N/A 49.400 N/A 49.500 Floor N/A 49.175 49.475 N/A Total 98.925 98.575 98.775 98.925

Third Rotation

Through two rotations, LSU and Kentucky were tied for first with two-seeded Florida shockingly in last after a rough floor rotation. LSU moved on to beam, which has been their worst event of the season. Starting things off on beam, as she always does, was Sierra Ballard. The Tigers "fire starter" as Jay Clark would caller, had a bit of trouble with her landing and earned a 9.800. Savannah Schoenherr went second on beam for the Tigers. This was her first beam event of the season, and she earned a 9.850 after a pretty solid routine. Next up was Konnor McClain, who has been excellent on beam this season for the Tigers. She's scored in the 9.9's in four of her last five beam routines, and she continued to be one of the better beam performers, earning the first perfect 10 of the night. Kiya Johnson was the gymnast called on to follow up McClain's perfect 10. However, her routine was far from perfect as she earned a 9.775. Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan wrapped things up on beam for the Tigers. Bryant continued her dominant all-around effort with a 9.950. Finnegan has struggled at times on beam, and with Kiya's 9.775, they couldn't afford for her to mess up again. But, as all great gymnasts do, she delivered with a 9.875 to close out the third rotation.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Florida Alabama Kentucky Vault 49.475 49.275 49.300 N/A Bars 49.450 N/A 49.425 49.425 Beam 49.475 49.400 N/A 49.500 Floor N/A 49.175 49.475 49.500 Total 148.400 147.850 148.200 148.425

Final Rotation

The Tigers took a .025 deficit into their final event of the night, but thanks to them earning the No. 1 seed in the SEC, they got to finish the meet on their best event; floor. As a team, the Tigers rank No. 1 in the country on floor and have three of the top-seven floor gymnasts in the country. If they wanted the win, they just needed to continue to do what they've done all year on the event. Leading off the event was the Tigers freshmen pair, Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton. Both have proved to be massive performers on the event, and that trend continued on Saturday as McClain scored a 9.925 and Drayton scored a 9.850. Through two gymnasts, LSU led Florida 19.750-19.600. KJ Johnson went third on floor for the Tigers. Outside of a couple routines where she's stepped out of bounds, she has been awesome on floor this season. She refrained from stepping out tonight, earning a monster score of 9.975 to counter UK's 9.925. Aleah Finnegan went fourth on floor for the Tigers, but a slight step out of bounds really hurt her score as she earned a 9.750. Luckily for them, the two gymnasts left were Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson. And as they always do, the dynamic duo delivered with a 9.950 and a 9.975 to close things out. Kentucky struggled on beam, scoring a team score of 49.175, and with a 49.675 on floor, LSU took home their fifth SEC Championship in program history.