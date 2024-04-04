The LSU Tigers earned the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Gymnastics Tournament. Gymnastics does not award the higher seed a home regional, so the Tigers took a trip to Fayetteville for their regional matchup. In the first round, the Tigers drew 15-seeded Minnesota, Oregon State and BYU with the two highest scoring teams advancing to take on 7-seeded Kentucky and 10-seeded Arkansas on Saturday. Even in a bit of an off night, the Tigers finished the first round of the NCAA Tournament in first place and will advance to Saturday's regional final which will take place at 5pm CT. If you weren't able to tune in, here's a recap of tonight's action:

First Rotation

Just as if it was a home meet, LSU began their night on vault. The Tigers rank as the second best team in the country on vault, even though at times it felt they have struggled on the event. That just tells you how great this team is. It is important to note that the commentators said the judges were a bit harsh on their vault scoring in the first session, so take that as you will. KJ Johnson got the night started on vault. Jay Clark has talked about how he feels she's been disrespected multiple times this season on her vault routine, and it felt like that was the case again tonight as she earned a 9.850 after a slight hop on her landing. Aleah Finnegan has performed on vault in all but one meet this season, but she's had her fair share of struggles on the event. She ranks 77th in the country and sixth on the team in average vault score with a 9.870 NQS average. After she also had to catch herself a bit on her landing, Finnegan earned a 9.850 as well. Freshman Amari Drayton has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers this season. She stepped in on vault in the Tigers opening meet and put up a 9.925, and since then, she's held her spot on the event and ranks 38th in the country on the event. She also was unable to stick her landing, earning the Tigers third consecutive 9.850. Savannah Schoenherr went fourth on vault for the Tigers. She's really caught fire on vault recently, scoring a 9.875 or better in five of her last six events. Schoenherr stuck her landing, but she was a bit outside the lines which caused a slight deduction in her 9.850 score (yes, another 9.850). In a bit of a surprising move, Chase Brock earned the start on vault tonight. Brock has vaulted just three times this season, earning a 9.500, 9.875 and 9.850 in her first three outings, but on Thursday, she set a new season-high with a 9.900 in the five spot. Finally, the all-world gymnast Haleigh Bryant anchored the event. Her 9.965 NQS average has her tied for first on the event, and on Thursday, Bryant continued to amaze, earning a 9.925 to round out the first rotation for the Tigers.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Minnesota Oregon State BYU Vault 49.375 N/A N/A N/A Bars N/A N/A N/A 49.050 Beam N/A N/A 48.625 N/A Floor N/A 49.500 N/A N/A

Second Rotation

Heading into the second rotation, the Tigers were in second place behind Minnesota, who started their night on floor. For their second rotation, the Tigers moved over to the uneven bars, and per usual, Alexis Jeffrey led off with a very clean 9.850. Next up was Ashley Cowan who has been an absolute monster on bars for them recently, setting a career-high 9.950 in her last two bar routines. She once again killed her routine, sticking her landing perfectly and earning a 9.900 in the two spot. Third on bars for the Tigers was Kiya Johnson. She's had an underwhelming season to her standards on the event, averaging 9.890 on bars which ranks 68th in the country. She's been colder than normal recently, scoring a 9.875 and 9.825 in her last two bar routines. She earned a 9.850 on Thursday, but it felt like that score could've been much higher because she drilled her landing. Next up on bars was the freshman Konnor McClain. She started her career with a perfect 10 on bars, but since then, she's cooled off a bit, but is still averaging a 9.875 in her last five bar routines. On Thursday, she hit her average right on the head, scoring a 9.875. Savannah Schoenherr, the Tigers rock on bars, went fifth on the event. Heading into the SEC Championships where she scored a 9.850, Schoenherr had back-to-back-to-back 9.900+ scores on bars. After deviating from the trend at SEC's, Schoenherr earned a 9.900. LSU already had a score of 49.375, but they still had Haleigh Bryant yet to perform. Bryant's NQS average of 9.960 on bars ranks fourth in the country, but after a sloppy landing, she received a 9.825, which was just her fourth sub-9.900 all season.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU Minnesota Oregon State BYU Vault 49.375 49.225 N/A N/A Bars 49.375 N/A N/A 49.050 Beam N/A N/A 48.625 49.200 Floor N/A 49.500 49.450 N/A Total 98.750 98.725 98.075 98.250

Third Rotation

After the second rotation, LSU took the lead over Minnesota by .025. They moved to the balance beam, where after a rocky start to the season, they now rank third in the country as a team. As always, Sierra Ballard kicked things off on beam for the Tigers. She's steadily provided them a solid lead off score, averaging a 9.860 on beam this season. Once again, she provided that steady hand, earning a 9.850 to leadoff the event. Savannah Schoenherr earned her second start of the season on beam. Her first start came in the SEC Championships where she earned a 9.850. She looked really good tonight, and she earned a 9.875, but I thought it could've been a bit higher. Next up was Konnor McClain, who ranks third in the country in beam NQS as a freshman (9.975). In her last meet, McClain captured the SEC beam championship with a perfect 10, and while it wasn't quite perfection on Thursday, she still received a 9.925 after a very clean routine. Kiya Johnson went fourth on beam for the Tigers. Beam has been another event where she's struggled a bit more than usual, and it showed on Thursday as she earned a team-low 9.800. Haleigh Bryants "bad night" (to her standards) continued on beam where she earned a season-low 9.825. Her routine didn't even look all that bad, but there were some noticeable slip ups. Finally, Aleah Finnegan rounded things out on beam for the Tigers. Finnegan put together a nice routine to end the third rotation, scoring a 9.875 in the six spot.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Minnesota Oregon State BYU Vault 49.375 49.225 49.075 N/A Bars 49.375 49.025 N/A 49.050 Beam 49.350 N/A 48.625 49.200 Floor N/A 49.500 49.450 49.200 Total 148.100 147.750 147.150 147.450

Fourth Rotation

The Tigers all but secured themselves a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after taking a .650 lead over BYU who was in third place. Heading to floor, all LSU needed to do was not have to falls and they'd lock their spot in the regional final. Recently, the freshman duo of Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton have led off on floor for the Tigers. They went with that same lineup today, and the freshmen did not disappoint, scoring 9.900 and 9.900 respectively. KJ Johnson, the No. 14 floor gymnast in the country with a 9.950 NQS average, went third for the Tigers. She earned a share of the SEC floor championship after posting a 9.975 a couple weeks ago, and on Thursday, she killed it once again, earning herself a 9.950. Aleah Finnegan, a future olympic gymnast, went fourth on floor for the Tigers. She's coming off a SEC Championship routine where she stepped out of bounds, but looked pretty good otherwise. Despite that, she absolutely dominated her floor routine tonight, earning her third perfect 10 on floor this season. Finally, the duo of Haleigh Bryant and Olivia Dunne rounded out the event. The Tigers had locked down a trip to the regional final, but they wanted to continue to build up some momentum heading into Saturday's meet. Bryant had her share of struggles tonight, but she earned a 9.950 to round out her night. After her, Olivia Dunne finished things out by tying her season-high with a 9.900. The Tigers finished the meet beating 15-seeded Minnesota by nearly a point with a team score of 197.800. It wasn't their best performance by far, but this tournament is all about surviving and advancing.