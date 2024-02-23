The LSU Tigers Gymnastics team has been on fire recently, earning the No. 2 ranking in the country after their win over Auburn a week ago. They traveled to Gainesville for arguably their biggest meet of the season against No. 5 Florida, If you weren't able to catch the meet on ESPN2, here's a recap of the action:

First Rotation

The Tigers kicked off their meet against Florida on bars. Per usual, Alexis Jeffrey led things off on the event, scoring a solid 9.850. Ashley Cowan followed Jeffrey's 9.850 with a 9.825 to help her team take an early lead. Kiya Johnson has been one of the Tigers best bar performers this season, but she and the other Tigers struggled sticking landings and earned a season-low 9.825. The freshman Konnor McClain went fourth on the bars for the Tigers. She does one of the hardest bar moves (a church) in her routine, but again, she couldn't stick the landing perfectly and got a harsh 9.825 on bars. Savannah Schoenherr has been the Tigers rock on bars. It's one of the two routines she does every meet, and she's been on fire recently. She's yet to score below a 9.850 this season, and she kept that streak alive with another 9.850 on Friday. As always, Haleigh Bryant anchored the event, and she was the first Tigers to truly stick her landing, earning a 9.925 to round out the first rotation. The Tigers finished the first rotation with a season-low 49.275 on bars, but it felt like they could've had some bigger scores than they received. On the other side of the floor, the Gators finished with their highest vault score of the season, earning a 49.600 to take the lead heading into the second rotation.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU UF Bars 49.275 N/A Vault N/A 49.600

Second Rotation

LSU moved to vault for the second rotation, finding themselves down by .325 through one event. KJ Johnson led off on vault for the Tigers. She's coming off a season-low 9.775 on vault last week, but bounced back with a 9.825. Aleah Finnegan went second on vault, and after a big hop on her landing, she earned just a 9.800. The freshman Amari Drayton went third, and finally the Tigers stuck a landing, and she earned a career-high 9.975 for her efforts (don't know where one judge found a deduction there). Savannah Schoenherr went fourth on vault. She's been a bit cold on the event and hasn't touched a 9.900 in nearly a month, but she tied her best score of the last four meets with a 9.875. Kiya Johnson went next on vault, and according to the commentators she performed the hardest vault in NCAA Gymnastics and absolutely stuck it, earning a 9.950. With Haleigh Bryant yet to go, the Tigers were guaranteed a 49.425, but Bryant posted their third straight 9.9+ with a 9.925. The Tigers finished the second rotation with a team score of 49.550, which is their highest vault score of the season. On the other end of the floor, UF scored a 49.225 on bars, meaning the two squads were tied heading into the third rotation.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU UF Bars 49.275 49.225 Vault 49.550 49.600 Total 98.825 98.825

Third Rotation

The Tigers made the move to floor, which has been their best event of the season to date. The coaches switched things up a bit, slating two freshman (Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton) in the one and two spots. McClain kicked things off with a 9.900 before Drayton bested her with a 9.925. KJ Johnson went third for the Tigers. She's been a monster on floor, posting four scores of 9.900 or better this season. After one of her better routines this season, Johnson tied her season-high with a 9.950. Through three gymnasts, LSU held a .075 lead in the third rotation. Aleah Finnegan, another gymnast who's been a monster on floor, was coming off a perfect 10 on floor. On Friday, she did it again, earning her second consecutive 10. She's been one of, if not the best floor performers all season. If it wasn't for a tumble she took earlier in the season, her average would be a 9.984, which would be first in the country by a mile.

Haleigh Bryant went fifth on floor for the Tigers. Last week, she followed Finnegan's perfect 10 with a 9.925, but this time, she took it up a notch, following with a 9.950. Through five routines, the Tigers secured a minimum score of 49.725, but they still had all-world gymnast, Kiya Johnson, to go. The Tigers anchor on floor has recorded four straight scores of 9.900+, and she kept that streak alive on Friday with the Tigers third 9.950 on the event. The five scores that LSU recorded on floor were: 10, 9.950, 9.950, 9.950 and 9.925 for a team score of 49.775, which ties the highest score any team has scored on floor this season. Oh, and that team was also LSU.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU UF Bars 49.275 49.225 Vault 49.550 49.600 Floor 49.775 N/A Beam N/A 49.625 Total 148.600 148.450

Fourth Rotation

The Tigers moved to beam with a .150 lead over Florida in the final rotation. The Tigers really struggled on beam early in the season, but recently, it's been one of their best events. Sierra Ballard continues to hold her leadoff spot on beam for the Tigers. Every week, Jay Johnson raves about Ballard and how much of a calming presence she is on beam. She went a little far on her landing, but posted a solid 9.825. In a bit of a surprising move, Annie Beard went second on beam. She's competed on beam three times this season, but hasn't scored above a 9.875 (two scores below 9.800), and it's been nearly a month since her last competition. After a couple slip ups, Beard posted a 9.675, leaving LSU with no room for error. Konnor McClain went third on beam. She's been the Tigers best beam performer this season, scoring a 9.925+ in each of her last four meets. She made that five straight meets, scoring a 9.950 after a nearly flawless routine from the freshman. Kiya Johnson went fourth on beam for the Tigers. The senior gymnast needed to nail her routine to keep the Tigers alive in this meet, but she had a couple of slips and scored her second lowest beam score of the season with a 9.825. If the Tigers wanted any chance of beating Florida, they needed huge performances from Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan. Bryant delivered with a 9.950, but Finnegan had to catch herself from a near fall, scoring a 9.800. With one gymnast to go, Florida needed a 9.825 from their anchor to win. Unfortunately for LSU, that anchor was Leanne Wong, one of the best gymnasts in the country, and she scored a perfect 10 to secure the victory for Florida.