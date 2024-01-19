The No. 8 LSU Tigers Gymnastics team squared off with the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. In front of over 12,000 fans, the Tigers came out and put together their best performance of the season, scoring a 198.125 total score. They earned a huge win in the SEC opener as they continue their climb back to the championships. In case you missed it, here's a recap of Friday night's festivities.

First Rotation

As they always do in home meets, LSU started the night off on vault. KJ Johnson led off the night with a 9.850. Freshman Amari Drayton followed with a 9.875. Not the ideal start on vault for the Tigers. Savannah Schoenherr had her struggles on vault this season with her best score being a 9.700, but on Friday night, Schoenherr posted a 9.925 as the Tigers third leg. Chase Brock made her first appearance of the season on vault, but a slight stumble on her landing gave her a score of 9.500. With no more room for error, Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant needed two elite routines, and they delivered, scoring 9.900 and 9.975 respectively. The Tigers finished the first rotation with a team score of 49.525 on vault. Kentucky began the meet on bars and finished with a team score of 49.450. Here are the final results from the first rotation:

Scores After First Rotation Event LSU Kentucky Vault 49.525 N/A Bars N/A 49.450

Second Rotation

After jumping out to an early lead on vault, LSU moved to the bars (which has been the Tigers second best event this year) with Alexis Jeffrey leading off. Jeffrey led off with 9.800. Ashley Cowan followed Jeffrey, but fell almost immediately. She got back on bars and finished with a score of 9.375. With four gymnasts to go, the Tigers once again found themselves with no room for error. Luckily, Kiya Johnson was next up on bars and gave the Tigers a respectable 9.850. Konnor McClain, the uber talented freshman who posted a perfect 10 in her second meet last weekend, went fourth and once again nailed her routine, scoring a 9.875. In her second and final event of the night, Savannah Schoenherr gave LSU exactly what they needed, scoring a 9.925, her highest score on any event this season. Haleigh Bryant anchored the Tigers second event of the night, and Mrs. Reliable showed up once again, posting her first perfect 10 of the season to give the Tigers a team score of 49.450. This was Bryant's 11th perfect ten of her career, the most of any gymnast in LSU history. Kentucky moved to the vault for their second event of the night and posted a score of 49.400. Here are the final results from the second rotation:

Scores After Second Rotation Event LSU Kentucky Vault 49.525 49.400 Bars 49.450 49.450 Total 98.975 98.850

Third Rotation

The Tigers moved to the balance beam for their third event of the night. The beam has given the Tigers a fair share of struggles during their first two meets, and they were hoping tonight could right the ship. Sierra Ballard led off for LSU. In her first two beam routines this season, she's posted scores of 9.200 and 9.775, but on Friday night, Ballard scored a season-high 9.900. Annie Beard went second on beam. Just one week removed from a fall on her first routine of the season which earned her a 9.225, Beard put together a very nice routine, earning herself a 9.875. Next up was the freshman, Konnor McClain. In her first beam event of her career, McClain took a tumble and earned an 8.950. This time, McClain did much better, scoring a 9.800. Kiya Johnson was the fourth leg for the Tigers and she, like many others on this squad, took a tumble on her last beam routine. However, on Friday night, Johnson posted her best beam score of the season with a 9.900. Rounding out the event for the Tigers was Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan. As always, Bryant delivered with a monster routine, scoring a 9.900. Finnegan anchored on beam, and despite a little slip up in the middle of her routine, she posted a 9.850. The Tigers finished their beam routine with a team score of 49.425, which is a new season high for the event. The Wildcats scored a

Scores After Third Rotation Event LSU Kentucky Vault 49.525 49.400 Bars 49.450 49.450 Beam 49.425 N/A Floor N/A 49.475 Total 148.400 148.325

Fourth Rotation

Heading into the final rotation in a near deadlock, LSU moved to their best event so far this season, the floor. Sierra Ballard led off her second event of the night and gave the Tigers a 9.875, her second highest floor score of the season. The crowd let the judges know they thought the score should've been higher. Konnor McClain participated in her third event of the night and her first floor event of her college career. In her first time on a college floor, McClain posted a 9.925. The freshman continues to impress early in her career with big scores on bars and floor. At this stage, LSU had a 19.800-19.600 lead in the rotation with some of their best floor performers still to come. KJ Johnson went next for the Tigers and absolutely killed her routine, tying her career high of 9.950 on floor. Once again, the crowd let the judges know they thought it should've been a perfect 10. Next up for LSU was another freshman, Amari Drayton. In her second floor appearance this season, Drayton scored a 9.900, setting the Tigers up in good shape to win this meet. With a good routine, Haleigh Bryant could all but wrap this one up for the Tigers. If you've been paying any attention to LSU Gymnastics in the past four years, you'd know that Bryant wasn't going to mess this up. She scored a 9.950 and put this thing on ice for the Tigers. No matter what Kiya Johnson scored, LSU had this meet wrapped up. Kentucky's final beam score of 49.275 wasn't nearly enough to overcome the .075 deficit they faced. But of course, Johnson wasn't just going to lay down and not try. In fact, she posted a perfect 10 to cap off an amazing night for LSU Gymnastics. The Tigers finished their floor event with a team score of 49.725, their highest single event score this season. Here were the final results from the meet:

Final Results Event LSU Kentucky Vault 49.525 49.450 Bars 49.450 49.400 Beam 49.425 49.475 Floor 49.725 49.275 Total 198.125 197.600