After a season where the LSU Gymnastics squad went 19-3 and finished the season ranked No. 2 with a NQS of 198.215, the Tigers earned themselves the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In gymnastics, the top seeds don't always host as the host sites are predetermined, so LSU will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas for their regional which will take place on April 3rd-April 6th.

There are nine teams at each regional site that are split up into two brackets of four with one bracket having a play-in. Only the top-16 teams are seeded with the rest determined by location.

The top-seeded Tigers will battle it out with 15-seeded Minnesota, Oregon State and the winner of the play-in between Boise State and BYU. The Tigers NQS of 198.215 is nearly a point higher than the other four teams in their bracket (Minnesota 197.310, Oregon State 197.085, Boise State 196.715, BYU 196.665).

The top-two finishers from their bracket will advance to face the top-two finishers from the other Fayetteville bracket, which includes No. 7 Kentucky (197.810), No. 10 Arkansas (197.445), Arizona (196.885) and Nebraska (196.735). The top-two finishers from this meet will advance to the Semifinals.

If the Tigers can get back to the national championship, they will travel to Fort Worth, Texas.