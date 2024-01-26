The No. 3 Tigers Gymnastics hit the road this Friday night to face off with the No. 9 Missouri Tigers in Columbia. Both teams are 4-1 on the season, but the Tigers boasted a 1-0 conference record while Missouri was 1-1 with a loss to No. 6 Alabama. This top-10 showdown came down to the wire. LSU had a slight lead heading into the final rotation, but Missouri was able to capitalize on a few LSU mistakes to come from behind and win this meet. If you weren't able to watch, don't worry, because I'll catch you up on Friday night's action.

The First Rotation

The Tigers began their night on the uneven bars. Alexis Jeffrey led off, like she does so often, and gave the Tigers a solid benchmark of 9.875. Sophomore Ashley Cowan followed Jeffrey with a 9.900, giving the Tigers an early lead over Missouri. Kiya Johnson began her all-around effort with a 9.850 on bars that seemed a bit unfair. Her routine was nearly perfect and she absolutely drilled the landing, so I'm not sure how her score was so low (even the commentators agreed it should've been higher). The freshman phenom Konnor McClain went fourth on bars. On the season, she was averaging a 9.900 on bars, but she overshot her transition and took a tumble, earning a 9.175 from the judges. Luckily, Savannah Schoenherr and Haleigh Bryant came through, earning a 9.850 and 9.925 respectively to give the Tigers a 49.400 on their first event of the night.

Here's the final scores from the first rotation:

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Missouri Bars 49.400 N/A Vault N/A 49.425

The Second Rotation

The Tigers trailed by .025 points heading into the second rotation. They hit the vault, which to date has been their third best event of the season. KJ Johnson led off on the vault with a 9.875 after a little hop in her landing. Amari Drayton followed Johnson, but her landing also went awry, earning herself a 9.775. Not an ideal start and vault for the visiting Tigers. Savannah Schoenherr has steadily increased her vault score every week, starting with a 9.625 and making her way up to a 9.900 last week, and on Friday she tied her season high with another 9.900. Aleah Finnegan went fourth for the Tigers, and her vault looked so good until the landing where she had to take a little hop to save her landing. The judges felt that was enough to give her a 9.800. With two gymnasts left and Missouri performing well on bars, the Tigers needed two big scores from Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant. Johnson went first out of the duo, and her landing was also off. She landed on the right line and had to take a slight jump on her landing, earning a 9.850. Like she's done all year, Bryant anchored the event. She hadn't scored below a 9.900 on vault all year and averages a 9.941 (3rd in NCAA) on the event. She kept that streak alive on Friday, scoring a 9.900 to finish off the event.

It wasn't the best showing for them on vault, but with floor still to come, they still had a chance to come back in this one.

Second Rotation Scores Event LSU Missouri Bars 49.400 49.400 Vault 49.325 49.425 Total 98.725 98.825

The Third Rotation

Their deficit grew from .025 to .100 in the second rotation, but the Tigers were hitting the floor for their third event of the night. Through three meets, there's been nobody better on floor than LSU, who averages a team score of 49.592. Unfortunately, they had their worst floor rotation of the year on Friday. Sierra Ballard once again led off on floor. Since her 9.900 in the Tigers first meet, Ballard hasn't eclipsed the 9.900 mark again (though, Jay Clark thought her 9.875 last week should've been much higher). She came up a bit short on her second landing Friday night and received a 9.775 from the judges. The freshman Konnor McClain, who's averaged a 9.925 on floor this season which ranks 11th in the NCAA, went second for the Tigers. Unfortunately for LSU, McClain had a bit of a slip up on her second pass and scored a 9.875. Not bad, but without that slip up, she would've been well into the 9.900's. The two Tiger teams found themselves squared at 118.325 through two performances in the third rotation. KJ Johnson went next with the chance to give LSU the lead. She absolutely nailed the first 90% of her routine, but she stepped out of bounds on her final pass and received a pretty hefty deduction for the mistake, scoring a 9.825, her worst score on floor this season. Aleah Finnegan went fourth for the Tigers and was putting together a nice routine before falling on her second pass and scoring a 9.350. Small mistakes keep adding up for LSU on their best event. The freshman Amari Drayton went fifth for the Tigers. So far, Drayton is averaging a 9.912 on floor this season. She tied the highest score of any Tiger to that point on floor, earning a 9.875 with Kiya Johnson still to come. Kiya Johnson anchored the floor for the Tigers and was coming off a perfect 10.000 on floor last week. The Tigers desperately needed Johnson to nail her routine. They needed a 9.775 or higher to take the lead, but they were heading into their worst event of the season for the final rotation. As always, Johnson delivered with a 9.900 to give the Tigers from Baton Rouge their first lead of the night.

Some small mistakes for the Tigers ended up costing them on this event. They could've easily scored at least another .150, but two slip ups caused them to score by far their lowest floor score of the season. In the end, it cost them dearly.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Missouri Bars 49.400 49.400 Vault 49.325 49.425 Floor 49.150 N/A Beam N/A 48.900 Total 147.875 147.725

The Fourth Rotation

Heading into the final rotation of the night, the Tigers held a .150 lead over Missouri. LSU hit the beam, which has been by far their worst event of the season, for their final event of the night while Missouri moved to floor, which has been their best event this season. Sierra Ballard led off on beam for the second time this season. Jay Clark has talked about the importance of Ballard being the leadoff, because she's so steady and really settles the team into the event. On Friday, that was no different as Ballard started the Tigers off with a 9.850. Nothing to write home about, but a solid score to start the event off. Annie Beard went second on beam for the Tigers. It can be hard to wait all night for your first and only event of the night, and that showed a bit in Beard's performance. She had a couple close calls, but saved herself on all of them and scored a 9.750. Missouri took the lead after two strong floor performances to start the rotation. The Tigers from Missouri took a 167.475-167.525 lead with four gymnasts to go. The freshman Konnor McClain went third on beam for the Tigers. She averages just a 9.375 on beam this season, but that's due to an 8.950 in her first ever meet. She scored a 9.800 in her most recent beam performance, but she absolutely killed her beam routine tonight and posted a perfect 10.000. In four career meets, McClain has two perfect 10's, one on bars and now one on beam.

After the perfect 10, the Tigers took a 177.475-177.350 lead over Missouri. Kiya Johnson got on the beam fourth for the Tigers needing a 9.800 to win the all-around, but I promise you that's not what she was worried about. Johnson's tied her season-high of 9.900 on beam to win the all-around and extend LSU's lead. Missouri's Amari Celestine gave them a nice score of 9.900 to make the score 187.375-187.250 with two gymnasts left. Haleigh Bryant went fifth for LSU. She didn't have a chance to clinch the meet, but she could give the Tigers a very good shot at winning with a great performance. Bryant hadn't scored below a 9.900 on beam all season, but that streak died with a 9.850 performance. With just one gymnast left each, LSU and Missouri were deadlocked at 197.225. Aleah Finnegan anchored the beam with a chance to win this for the Tigers, but she took a tumble early in her routine, meaning the Tigers will finish with a 197.225 total score. On the floor, Missouri needed a 9.850+ from Jocelyn Moore to win this meet. Moore absolutely nailed the routine, scoring a 9.925 and giving the Missouri Tigers the win.

Final Scores Event LSU Missouri Bars 49.400 49.400 Vault 49.325 49.425 Floor 49.150 49.500 Beam 48.900 48.900 Total 197.225 197.325