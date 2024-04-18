LSU Gymnastics finish first in national semifinals
The LSU Tigers have made it back to nationals and are in search of reaching their second consecutive national championship appearance.
Standing in their way were three top-20 teams in No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and No. 19 Stanford. In Gymnastics, the top-two teams from each semifinal advance to the championship round.
Through three rotations, the Tigers all but secured their trip to the national championship. Their monster beam rotation led the way as the Tigers finished in first place with a team score of 198.1125.
If you weren't able to tune in this afternoon, I've got a quick recap for you:
First Rotation
The Tigers had the best finish in the regional finals among these four teams, meaning they earned themselves the opportunity to begin the night on vault and go through the typical olympic rotation that they've followed in home meets all season.
KJ Johnson got the night started for the Tigers, as she's done so often on vault throughout the season. She performs one of the best yurchenko full's in the country, but she had a slight hop on her landing which resulted in a 9.825.
Jay Clark went with a bit of a surprising move by putting Chase Brock, who's performed on vault just four times this season, on vault. Her last time out in the regional second round, Brock earned a 9.900, but she over rotated quite a bit and had to take a big step to catch herself as she also earned a 9.825.
Outside of Brock, there were no other lineup surprises. He kept Amari Drayton and Savannah Schoenherr, who have done vault in every meet this season, out there on Thursday. Drayton also couldn't stick her landing after under rotating and earned a 9.8125. Schoenherr was the first Tiger to stick her landing tonight, and it came at the perfect time as she broke into the 9.9's for the first time tonight, earning a 9.900.
As always, Jay Clark put his two all-world gymnasts, Kiya Johnson and Haleigh Bryant, in the five and six spots. Johnson went first, and outside of a small hop backwards on her landing, it looked pretty clean as she earned a 9.875. Finally, the AAI Award winner, anchored with a monster vault that earned her a 9.900.
|Event
|LSU
|Stanford
|Arkansas
|Cal
|
Vault
|
49.3250
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Bars
|
N/A
|
49.2500
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Beam
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
48.8125
|
N/A
|
Floor
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
49.4125
Second Rotation
Despite a subpar vault rotation (to their standards), the Tigers found themselves leading the meet as they moved across the floor to the uneven bars.
Alexis Jeffrey led things off on bars for the Tigers. A couple weeks ago in the Tigers regional final, Jeffrey fell and earned just a 9.200. She came out on Thursday looking to put that spill behind her, and even though she had a bit of a hop on her landing, she scored a 9.8125.
Second on bars was Ashley Cowan, who has been arguably the best bar gymnast in the country recently. In her last four routines, she's scored two 9.900's and two 9.950's. She was finally able to get the stick that had been alluding the Tigers all night, earning a 9.875.
After Cowan, Kiya Johnson and Konnor McClain held their usual spots in the lineup. Johnson went first and she held every handstand and stuck her landing en route to a much needed 9.900. McClain had the honors of following up that monster routine, and somehow she topped Johnson's score with a 9.9125.
It's hard to believe you can have two of the best bar gymnasts in the world go third and fourth and then still have the duo of Savannah Schoenherr and Haleigh Bryant anchor your bar lineup.
Schoneherr, who is regarded as one of the best bar gymnasts in the country, went fifth for the Tigers. She puts together a monster routine which is capped off with a huge dismount, and while she had a bit of a hop on her landing, she still received a 9.8625.
Finally, Haleigh Bryant anchored the second rotation for the Tigers. Her last time out on bars, she put a perfect 10 on the board in the regional finals, and while she wasn't quite perfect tonight, she still put up a massive 9.925 which put LSU in first place.
|Event
|LSU
|Stanford
|Arkansas
|Cal
|
Vault
|
49.3250
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
49.3625
|
Bars
|
49.4750
|
49.2500
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Beam
|
N/A
|
49.3125
|
48.8125
|
N/A
|
Floor
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
49.1375
|
49.4125
|
Total
|
98.800
|
98.5625
|
97.8875
|
98.7750
Third Rotation
The Tigers overtook Cal in the overall standings during the second rotation, so they made their way over to beam with a .1250 lead over the Golden Bears and a .2375 lead over third-place Stanford.
The Tigers fire starter on beam, Sierra Ballard, kicked things off on the hardest event of the night. On her second pass, she had a slight balance check, but outside of that she looked pretty solid as she earned an impressive 9.9000.
Savannah Schoenherr has been a relatively new addition to the beam squad, but she's fit in seamlessly with three straight 9.825+ scores. She went second tonight and put together her best routine of the season on beam, scoring a career-high 9.9250.
The freshman Konnor McClain went third on beam in her second event of the night. She's already one of the best beam gymnasts in the country, and she showed that tonight with a monster routine where she received a 9.9125.
Kiya Johnson went four on beam, an event she's had some trouble on this season, but she put up one of her cleaner routines in a while and stuck her landing en route to a 9.9000.
After four consecutive 9.9+ scores, the Tigers still had Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan to go on beam. Bryant went first, and as always, she was terrific, scoring a huge 9.9500 in the five spot. At this point, it's comical just how good she is. If she gets anything below a 9.900 it's shocking.
After Bryant, Finnegan anchored the event. She's had five consecutive strong beam routines leading into tonight. She too was nearly flawless on the beam and on her landing as she earned a 9.8875.
This was probably the Tigers most impressive rotation of the entire season. They had a slight lead on the Golden Bears heading into the hardest event of the night, and they watched as Cal scored six 9.9+ on vault, but they still found a way to put together a better rotation.
|Event
|LSU
|Stanford
|Arkansas
|Cal
|
Vault
|
49.3250
|
N/A
|
49.3250
|
49.3625
|
Bars
|
49.4750
|
49.2500
|
N/A
|
49.5250
|
Beam
|
49.5875
|
49.3125
|
48.8125
|
N/A
|
Floor
|
N/A
|
49.1250
|
49.1375
|
49.4125
|
Total
|
148.3875
|
147.6875
|
147.2750
|
148.3000
Final Rotation
Going into the final rotation, this meet was essentially over. LSU led Cal by .0875 and third-place Stanford by .5375 heading to their best event. Barring anything catastrophic, the Tigers would be moving on to the national championship.
Konnor McClain got things started on floor for the Tigers. She gets her routine off to a hot start with a huge double layout in her first pass and it just sets up the rest of her routine. Per usual, she was amazing and scored a 9.9375 to get the final rotation started.
After McClain came the other freshman the Tigers have leaned heavily on, Amari Drayton. Like McClain, she gets her routine started with double layout to set up the rest of her routine, and she stuck it exactly like McClain did as she earned a 9.8875.
Next up was one of the best performers in the world, KJ Johnson. Her routine is so powerful and exciting and that's part of what earns her such big scores. She was on it again tonight as she gave LSU a 9.9500 in the three spot.
After that amazing trio, the Tigers still had Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson yet to perform.
Finnegan went first of those three. The future Olympian starts her routine with an arabian double front, and as she always does, she absolutely stuck it. Finnegan would go on to finish her routine pretty flawlessly as she earned a 9.625.
Haleigh Bryant had to follow up Finnegan's massive routine, and while she wasn't able to top Finnegan, she still earned a huge score of 9.9375.
Finally, Kiya Johnson anchored the event. Everything was all knotted up for the Tigers, but Johnson still had one more event in her all-around performance. As she typically does, Johnson nailed all her landings and finished the night off with a 9.375.
|Event
|LSU
|Stanford
|Arkansas
|Cal
|
Vault
|
49.3250
|
49.2250
|
49.3250
|
49.3625
|
Bars
|
49.4750
|
49.2500
|
49.2000
|
49.5250
|
Beam
|
49.5875
|
49.3125
|
48.8125
|
49.4125
|
Floor
|
49.7250
|
49.1250
|
49.1375
|
49.4125
|
Total
|
198.1125
|
197.075
|
196.4750
|
197.7125
