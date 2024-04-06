After coming out on top in the first round of their regional, the LSU Tigers advanced to face No. 7 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 15 Minnesota in the Fayetteville regional final. LSU dominated, scoring a 198.250 as they advance to their third consecutive national semifinal. Arkansas was able to pull off the upset in front of their own crowd, beating out No. 7 Kentucky 197.825-197.475. In gymnastics, the top two teams from the regional final advance to the NCAA Semifinals, meaning LSU and Arkansas will move on to face the top two finishers from the Berkley regional, which takes place on Sunday. Here's a recap from Saturday's action:

First Rotation

The Tigers got the benefit of starting on vault on Thursday, but this time around, they had to start on balance beam, which is not a very friendly first rotation. Sierra Ballard kicked things off on beam for the Tigers. She's coming off a 9.850 in the first round of the tournament, but today she kicked the night off with a 9.800 after a step back on her dismount. Next up on beam was Savannah Schoenherr, who's been a recent addition to the Tigers beam lineup. She's only competed on beam twice this season, scoring a 9.850 and 9.875. On Saturday, she had her worst score of the season thus far, but still put a solid 9.825 on the board. The freshman phenom Konnor McClain went third on beam for the Tigers. She's been excellent on the event in her first season, winning the SEC beam championship with a perfect 10 in New Orleans and following that up with a 9.925 in their meet two days ago. Today, she had virtually a perfect routine and drilled her landing, earning a 9.950. Kiya Johnson was next up on beam, an event she's struggled in their last two meets, scoring a 9.775 in SEC's and a 9.800 in Thursday's meet. She nearly feel on her routine, but stuck her landing to save her score, which came in at a 9.850. Finally, Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan wrapped up the rotation with to massive scores. Bryant went first, and she earned a 9.925 before Finnegan anchored with a 9.900. After one rotation, the Tigers led the regional final, and considering they started on beam, I think Jay Clark had to feel really good about their performance.

First Rotation Scores Event LSU Kentucky Arkansas Minnesota Beam 49.450 N/A N/A N/A Floor N/A N/A N/A 49.425 Vault N/A N/A 49.375 N/A Bars N/A 49.400 N/A N/A

Second Rotation

Moving to floor with a lead through one rotation, the Tigers were looking to build a much bigger lead on their best event. The Tigers kept their same floor lineup from Thursday, meaning the two freshman, Konnor McClain and Amari Drayton, led off. First, McClain kicked things off on floor with a 9.900 before Drayton matched her score with a 9.900 of her own. The freshman duo delivered again after posting two 9.900's on Thursday as well. KJ Johnson is probably my favorite floor performer to watch. She is the best entertainer on the team, but she also just kills her routine every time. In her last two floor routines, she's scored a 9.950 and 9.975, and of course, she killed it again, scoring a 9.925. Aleah Finnegan was perfect on Thursday night, scoring her third perfect 10 on floor this season. She went back-to-back earlier this season, and while she wasn't quite able to replicate her perfection, she still scored a 9.950 after a nearly flawless routine. Haleigh Bryant had an off night by her standards on Thursday, but she finished the night strong with a 9.950 on floor. Tonight, she started strong with a 9.925 on beam and stayed hot with another 9.925. Finally, Kiya Johnson anchored on floor. We didn't see her on Thursday when Jay Clark pulled her for Olivia Dunne, so her legs were really fresh tonight, and it showed as she scored a 9.925

Table Name Event LSU Kentucky Arkansas Minnesota Beam 49.450 49.325 N/A N/A Floor 49.625 N/A N/A 49.425 Vault N/A N/A 49.375 49.250 Bars N/A 49.400 49.450 N/A Total 99.075 98.725 98.825 98.675

Third Rotation

Heading to vault, the Tigers built themselves a solid cushion over third place (.350) after their best event. The Tigers top-three vaulters stayed the same, with KJ Johnson leading off before Aleah Finnegan and Amari Drayton. KJ Johnson has been a consistent leadoff for them on vault, scoring a 9.850+ in her last five meets. Her vault has a 9.950 start value, and she was so close to perfection, earning a 9.925 in the leadoff spot. Next up for the Tigers was Aleah Finnegan, who hasn't cracked into the 9.9's on vault in nearly a month due to some landing issues, and those issues presented themselves again as she over rotated a bit and earned another 9.850, the same score she earned on Thursday. Third up on vault was Amari Drayton, who like Finnegan, hasn't cracked into the 9.9's in a while due to some landing issues. She had a better landing today and nearly cracked the 9.9's with a 9.875. Savannah Schoenherr went fourth on vault for the Tigers. She's performed on vault in every single meet this season and has been pretty solid, but a small jump on her landing led to a 9.775, her lowest score since their second meet of the year. Finally, the Tigers two all-world gymnasts anchored the even. First up was Kiya Johnson, who had the slightest of hops on her landing, but still earned a huge 9.900 in the five spot. After her, Haleigh Bryant did Haleigh Bryant things, rounding out the rotation with a perfect 10, her 10th career 10 on vault.

Third Rotation Scores Event LSU Kentucky Arkansas Minnesota Beam 49.450 49.325 49.525 N/A Floor 49.625 49.475 N/A 49.425 Vault 49.550 N/A 49.375 49.250 Bars N/A 49.400 49.450 49.500 Total 148.625 148.200 148.350 148.175

Final Rotation

LSU carried a comfortable .425 over third place Kentucky into the final rotation, meaning it would take a complete meltdown for the Tigers to not advance to the NCAA Semifinals. Moving to bars, the Tigers had to feel pretty good about their chances. Per usual, Alexis Jeffrey and Ashley Cowan got things started on bars for the Tigers. Both of these gymnasts have been on fire on bars, combining for four 9.900's or better in their last three meets. Jeffrey got things started on bars, but she fell in her routine and earned 9.200. Not an ideal start for the Tigers in the final rotation. Cowan went next for the Tigers, and with no room for error, they needed a big score from their sophomore. And she delivered with a 9.900, her fourth consecutive 9.900 on bars. At this point, the Tigers didn't need to focus on big scores (though, they didn't hurt), they just needed to focus on not falling. Kiya Johnson and Konnor McClain were next up on bars for the Tigers. Johnson, who averages a 9.875 and hadn't fallen on bars this season, stuck her landing and earned a 9.925. After her, McClain continued her terrific night with a 9.950, allowing Jay Clark to breathe a little better. Finally, two of the Tigers three best bar gymnasts in terms of NQS average, Savannah Schoenherr and Haleigh Bryant, rounded out the night for the Tigers. If both of them could stick their routines, the Tigers would clench their third consecutive trip to nationals, and of course, they did just that, earning a 9.850 and a 10 (of course Bryant finished off with a perfect 10) respectively to send LSU to Fort Worth.