Published Sep 26, 2024
LSU Gymnastics gains commitment from Olympic gold medal winner
Luke Hubbard  •  Death Valley Insider
Hezly Rivera, a gold medal winner with the US Women's Gymnastics team, announced on Instagram that she has committed to Jay Clark and LSU.

Rivera was the youngest gymnast on the US national team in Paris and helped take him the team gold medal alongside some of the top gymnasts in the world such as Suni Lee and Simone Byles.

Rivera is only a junior in high school, but according to The Advocate, she could end up deferring the start of her college career until after the 2028 Olympics, meaning there's a chance she doesn't suit up for LSU until 2029.

Rivera's commitment comes shortly after she took a visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend. She's one of the most highly touted gymnasts LSU has ever brought in, the question now is when will we see her in the purple and gold?

