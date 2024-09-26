LSU Gymnastics gains commitment from Olympic gold medal winner

in other news
Observations from LSU's 29-26 OT win over Ole Miss
LSU did not lead for a single second in this game, but still managed to come out on top.
2025 four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
The Tigers have been working to flip the four-star Baton Rouge safety from Houston for a while now.
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
LSU vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, stream, their history and more
2027 QB target QB Peyton Houston has sensational, record-breaking night
LSU 2027 QB target Peyton Houston had himself a sensational night on Thursday.
Five biggest visitors for LSU vs Ole Miss
The Tigers have a long list of recruits coming in town this weekend.
Hezly Rivera, a gold medal winner with the US Women's Gymnastics team, announced on Instagram that she has committed to Jay Clark and LSU.
Rivera was the youngest gymnast on the US national team in Paris and helped take him the team gold medal alongside some of the top gymnasts in the world such as Suni Lee and Simone Byles.
Rivera is only a junior in high school, but according to The Advocate, she could end up deferring the start of her college career until after the 2028 Olympics, meaning there's a chance she doesn't suit up for LSU until 2029.
Rivera's commitment comes shortly after she took a visit to Baton Rouge this past weekend. She's one of the most highly touted gymnasts LSU has ever brought in, the question now is when will we see her in the purple and gold?
